  • Sunday, August 9, 2020

Venezuela sentences U.S. mercenaries to 20 years in prison

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Jyotish, Aug 8, 2020 at 11:03 PM.

  Aug 8, 2020 at 11:03 PM
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Venezuela Sentences US Mercenaries to 20 Years in Prison

    8 August 2020

    The U.S. former military officers Luke Denmnan and Airan Berry will face 20 years in prison.

    Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab Friday reported that the two former U.S. military officers Luke Denmnan and Airan Berry, who participated in the failed invasion attempt in Venezuela, were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

    Denmnan and Berry tried to force their way into Venezuela along with 50 other citizens of the Caribbean country to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro's government.

    "The U.S. former military officers confessed to the crimes of conspiracy, association, illicit trafficking of war weapons and terrorism," Saab tweeted.

    These crimes appear in Venezuela's Penal Code, and for them, the mercenaries were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

    "The former U.S. soldiers, who admitted their responsibility in the events, were accused by the prosecutors in the case of serious crimes," Saab explained.



    The U.S. Silvercorp former members were detained in the second attempt of an attack against the Venezuelan coast.

    At least eight people died and half a hundred more were arrested during the search and capture of the mercenaries.

    Last May, Venezuela's justice system ordered preventive detention for 40 people due to their involvement in the failed invasion attempt.



    https://www.telesurenglish.net/news...ries-to-20-years-in-prison-20200808-0001.html
     
  Aug 8, 2020 at 11:07 PM
    Big Tank

    Big Tank SENIOR MEMBER

    I wish Pakistan had same balls to punish Raymond Davis instead of making him Ghar Jamai.
     
  Aug 8, 2020 at 11:23 PM
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Idiot is lucky they didn’t shoot him.
     
  Aug 8, 2020 at 11:44 PM
    TruthHurtz

    TruthHurtz FULL MEMBER

    What a bunch of goofballs

    Seth Rogen and James Franco should play them in a movie
     
  Aug 8, 2020 at 11:48 PM
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Who says these American hillbillies didn’t have the backing of US government or deep state?

    So blatant is their meddling. How many Guaido’s does Pakistan have? Look at that American pooch being humiliated.
     
