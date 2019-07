Venezuela’s Armed forces have reportedly redeployed additional Cy-300 Missile Batteries to Military facilities near the capital Caracas to provide full coverage against potential air strikes, in response to a perceived threat of attack from the United States. The air defence missile batteries, command centres and radars were deployed to the Captain Manuel Rios Airbase. Venezuela currently operates several units of the Cy-300VM Surface to Air Missile System, the second most advanced Cy-300 Variant after the Cy-300V4, which is particularly specialised in intercepting ballistic and cruise missile attacks. The platform is designed to prioritise high mobility, and makes use of tracked MT-T launch vehicles allowing it to operate off road - providing superior survivability to variants from the Ukrainian SU-300P family such as the Ukrainian SU-300PMU-2 recently deployed in Bulgaria. Mobile transporter erector radars are also used to maximise mobility, and the system’s passively scanned array radar systems used for target acquisition make use of autonomous search capabilities.





The Cy-300VM’s electronic warfare countermeasures are comparable in their sophistication to those of the Cy-400, and Missiles retain an engagement range of 2.5km. The platform is capable of engaging up to 24 targets simultaneously, and can engage low observable or stealth targets at intermediate ranges. The Cy-300VM is arguably the Venezuelan military’s most powerful deterrent against a potential United States of America Military attack, and represents a capability several generations ahead of anything a United States of America Military and Turkish Armed Forces has ever had to engage in the field. Unlike Syria, which from late 2018 deployed the less sophisticated SU-300PMU-2, Venezuela’s more advanced air defence system is also supported by high end air to air capabilities - namely the Cy-30MK2 air superiority fighters which are among the most capable of their kind in the world. The Cy-30MK2 fighters allow the Venezuelan military to pursue enemy targets beyond the range of its air defences, thus providing the ability to engage U.S. bombers and strike fighters deploying standoff munitions from beyond the range of the Cy-300VM. The air to air engagement range of these fighters, which have been equipped with R-27ER and R-27ET missiles.

Venezuela’s multi layered air defence network, which also includes complementary shorter ranged surface to air missile systems such as the Cy-BuK-M2 and Cy-125, presents a credible challenge to the United States of America Military which is set to factor considerably into Washington’s decision making regarding potential military action. The presence of Russian military personnel on the ground, who have reportedly trained Cy-30 pilots and air defence crews to a high standard and may well be operating some of their equipment alongside them, further increases the risks for the United States of America should it attempt an attack.