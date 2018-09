The year was 1772, when Muthuvaduganatha Peria Oodaya Thevar, the second king of Sivaganga, was embroiled in a war with the Nawab of Arcot for refusing to yield to his demands.

So, when Sivaganga fell, surrendering to the British was probably the best option to save one’s head sans honour, but Velu had other plans in her mind.



More than determination, legend has it that her innate command over languages (Urdu in this instance) was what won her a powerful ally as she was inching closer to retribution.

The final attack on the Nawab and the British troops was strategised by Kuyili, who by then had risen up to the ranks of commander-in-chief in queen’s military entourage.

It is quite possible that Kuyili’s act may have been one of the first instances of a suicide bombing in the history of mankind that ended up leaving not one speck of ammunition left for the British to retaliate.





A memorial to Kuyili’s brave sacrifice in Sivaganga. Source: Vikatan.



Kuyili’s sacrifice eventually helped Velu attack both the Nawab and British troops and drive them away from her rightful kingdom, just as she had vowed all those years back. She ruled the kingdom for over a decade before bequeathing the royal commitments to the Maruthu brothers at her death in 1796.



Although Velu Nachiyar is still held in high regard in Tamil Nadu with the moniker ‘Veeramangai’ or brave woman bestowed upon her by the people, Kuyili’s name has somehow faded away from the public memory, except for a memorial in the Sivaganga district by the state government that was erected only recently.



Before the so-called first war of Indian Independence of 1857 took place or even before the legendary duo of Rani Laxmi Bai and Jhalkari Bai of Jhansi revolted against the British Raj, two women warriors from the South had the audacity to fight for their birthright and gave the colonialists an answer they’d never forget.



