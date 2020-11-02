Vel Yatra - BJP desperate plan to create communal riots in Tamilnadu

The BJP’s women’s morcha protested against Thirumavalavan for quoting from the Manusmriti. However, the womens’ wing remained tight-lipped on the controversy surrounding Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam, national president of ABVP, who harassed a 62-year-old neighbour. As of now he is the head of department of Oncological Surgery, Kilpauk Medical College, in Chennai.



Dr. Shanmugam was accused of urinating and throwing garbage at the doorstep of his neighbor, an act that was caught on camera. The complaint was later withdrawn by the family of the woman. The controversial leader is now being appointed as a member of the board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai. He is also one of the board of directors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad.



Major political parties and members of parliament have raised objections over the appointment and have demanded that it be cancelled.



ABVP leaders held a press conference on Friday and claimed that since the complaint was withdrawn and no case was pending against him, there was no need for action against its national president. The organisation claimed that it conducted an internal inquiry. Neither the state leadership