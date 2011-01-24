Vehicles, goods worth Rs317m recovered in anti-smuggling drive

September 21, 2020

It may be mentioned here that the country is facing currently smuggling between $7 to 8 billion.

ByThe Islamabad Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) has seized goods and vehicles worth Rs317 million during one month in the federal capital as part of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) anti-smuggling drive launched earlier this month.It may be mentioned here that the Anti-Smuggling Division (ASD) of MCC last week confiscated eight Non-Duty Paid (NDP) vehicles including a Lexus LX 570 2016 (Rs60 million), BMW 740L 2018 (Rs30m), Mercedes S320 2007 (Rs15m), Prado 2003 (Rs6.5m), Mark X 2005 (Rs4m), Jeep Wrangler 2000 (Rs4m), Corolla G 2005 (Rs2.5m), and a Vitz 2003 (Rs1m) as it tightened its grip around financial crimes in the city.The intercepted vehicles value at a total of Rs123m.An official of the ASD told local media that the FBR chairman, member customs and Islamabad MCC collector customs had issued strict instructions to crackdown against racketeers involved in smuggling of NDP vehicles.In this regard, Assistant Collector Rao Fahad Iqbal Khan said that during the period August 26 to September 19, illegal goods and vehicles worth Rs317 million were seized.