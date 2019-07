as i had anticipated, the dollar hike and IMF economic 'shock therapy' is showing its first tell tale signsvehicle prices have gone off the roof and are now simply un-affordable for the middle class ( except ofcourse the PTI fanboys who live in their mom's basement , like mr ghazi and mr azad pakistan )but no , there are no comparisons to post soviet Russia ,, its all #fakenews !Indus motor, Honda ,suzuki have all jacked up car prices