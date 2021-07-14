What's new

Vegetable supplier has been making Mincemeat of Indian Army

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
36,356
167
128,113
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp held for spying for Pakistan's ISI: Sources
The vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's spy agency ISI.



Tanseem Haider New Delhi July 15, 2021UPDATED: July 15, 2021 03:12 IST
Vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp held for espionage: Sources

The accused has been brought to Delhi for further investigation. (Representational Image)


A man, who used to supply vegetables at the Pokhran Army base camp in Rajasthan, has been arrested by the Delhi Police's crime branch for allegedly leaking sensitive information of the Army to Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), sources told India Today.


According to sources, the accused has been identified as Habeeb Khan, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan. He was working as a contractor for many years and currently had the tender to supply vegetables to the Indian Army's Pokharan base camp. He also used to supply vegetables at the government-run Indira Rasoi canteen in Pokharan.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that Khan used to get sensitive documents from an Army official posted at the base camp in exchange for money and further handed them over to the ISI.
Based on intelligence input, the Delhi Police's crime branch team nabbed the suspect on Tuesday from Pokhran. He has been brought to Delhi for further investigation.

www.indiatoday.in

Vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp held for spying for Pakistan's ISI: Sources

The vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's spy agency ISI.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
Blacklight

Blacklight

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 9, 2017
2,136
8
6,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
Ireland
Windjammer said:
Vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp held for spying for Pakistan's ISI: Sources
The vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's spy agency ISI.



Tanseem Haider New Delhi July 15, 2021UPDATED: July 15, 2021 03:12 IST
Vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp held for espionage: Sources

The accused has been brought to Delhi for further investigation. (Representational Image)


A man, who used to supply vegetables at the Pokhran Army base camp in Rajasthan, has been arrested by the Delhi Police's crime branch for allegedly leaking sensitive information of the Army to Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), sources told India Today.


According to sources, the accused has been identified as Habeeb Khan, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan. He was working as a contractor for many years and currently had the tender to supply vegetables to the Indian Army's Pokharan base camp. He also used to supply vegetables at the government-run Indira Rasoi canteen in Pokharan.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that Khan used to get sensitive documents from an Army official posted at the base camp in exchange for money and further handed them over to the ISI.
Based on intelligence input, the Delhi Police's crime branch team nabbed the suspect on Tuesday from Pokhran. He has been brought to Delhi for further investigation.

www.indiatoday.in

Vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp held for spying for Pakistan's ISI: Sources

The vegetable supplier at Pokhran Army base camp in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's spy agency ISI.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
Click to expand...
and where was RAW and MI while all of this was going on?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom