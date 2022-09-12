What's new

Vedanta picks Gujarat for $20-bn semiconductor foray with Foxconn: Report

L

Lava820

Jul 19, 2022
Vedanta Ltd has selected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat for its semiconductor project, two sources told Reuters, the first major step in its $20 billion joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn.

Vedanta obtained financial and non-financial subsidies including on capital expenditure and cheap electricity from Gujarat to build the semiconductor plants, the first source with knowledge of the matter said.

The project will include display and semiconductor facilities near the largest city of Ahmedabad in the western state, the source added, declining to be named ahead of an official announcement.

While lobbying for incentives, Vedanta had sought 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of land free of cost on a 99-year lease, and water and power at concessionary and fixed prices for 20 years, Reuters reported in April.

A spokesperson for Vedanta did not respond to a request for comment while Foxconn did not immediately respond.

A senior official in Gujarat's science and technology department, and another in Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel's office, declined to comment.

An announcement is expected this week with a formal signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two sides, which is likely to be attended by Patel and Vedanta officials, the source added.

Other regions including India's richest state of Maharashtra in west and Telangana and Karnataka in the south had also been in the running to host Vedanta-Foxconn's mega project.

But in the last leg of negotiations in recent weeks, Gujarat pipped Maharashtra to the post.

India's semiconductor market is estimated to reach $63 billion by 2026 from $15 billion in 2020, the government says.

Most of the world's chip output is limited to a few countries like Taiwan and late entrant India is now actively luring companies to "usher in a new era in electronics manufacturing" as it seeks for ways to have seamless access to chips.

Vedanta, an oil-to-metals conglomerate, decided in February to diversify into chip manufacturing and formed the joint venture with Foxconn.
srshkmr

srshkmr

Apr 12, 2013
Doesn’t semi conductor fabs need stable ground. Isn’t Gujarat in a Eartthquake prone area. Or with a risk of earthquak?
 
A

Ajamal

Sep 9, 2022
In last few years, Gujarat is on top in attracting FDI as well. Last yer, Gujart's export was more than the following 3 states. Now, Gujarat produces 1/3 cars of India and this figure is all set to rise. Biggest plant of airbus is coming to Gujarat and Dolera is set to get a 5000 MW solar plant. Adani and Ambani are investing big in hydrogen fuel which will reduce vehicle fuel cost to 1/10th. Simi conductor plant of vedanta will add to these big figures.
 
L

LakeHawk180

Feb 21, 2022
Best businesses in the worst state imaginable.

Gujarat really needs to ease up on alcohol restrictions and meat consumption. For gods sake, even places like Guwahati have clubs, pubs and things to do. Tons of talented people (local and global) actively avoid working there for this very reason.
 
srshkmr

srshkmr

Apr 12, 2013
Turingsage said:
clearly then California and Japan should have no semi-conductor fabs.
Oh wait !!!!
Click to expand...
Tbh, I wasn’t trolling. Checked LTT video on Intel fab in Israel. he was saying the fab equipments can’t move even by a mm. Which would affect the fab. was wondering about japan ever since i saw that video as well
 
J

Johny D

Mar 18, 2010
Maharashtra or Tamilnadu would have been the better choice...Gujarat is overrated state and not fit in terms of doing all types of business...just take an example of IT industry, it failed badly as young ppl dont want to relocate to dry and food restricting place..
 

