Vedanta picks Gujarat for $20-bn semiconductor foray with Foxconn: Report

In last few years, Gujarat is on top in attracting FDI as well. Last yer, Gujart's export was more than the following 3 states. Now, Gujarat produces 1/3 cars of India and this figure is all set to rise. Biggest plant of airbus is coming to Gujarat and Dolera is set to get a 5000 MW solar plant. Adani and Ambani are investing big in hydrogen fuel which will reduce vehicle fuel cost to 1/10th. Simi conductor plant of vedanta will add to these big figures.