Vedanta discovers oil in Rajasthan

Vedanta group firm Cairn Oil & Gas on Monday announced an oil discovery in a Barmer district block of Rajasthan, not very far away from its prolific oilfield in the same desert. In a stock exchange filing, the firm said it has notified the government and the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) of the discovery in exploratory well WM-Basal DD Fan-1 drilled in OALP Block RJ-ONHP-2017/1.The discovery has been named 'Durga'.The firm said the approval of the block oversight panel, called the Management Committee, has also been sought.The block is one of the 41 areas that the company had won in the first round of the open acreage licensing policy (OALP) bid round in October 2018.