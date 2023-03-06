VBIED attack against Balochistan Constabulary at Kaneri Bridge

Sayfullah said: And yes army is responsible for Balochistan Constabulary. Click to expand...

Mentioned some time back that police is in cross hairs of anti-Pakistan factions including TTP and BLA. The points remain the same:1. Baluchistan Constabulary stands as reserve force for Police.2. The training and equipment etc of Army and FC have upgraded, while Police is catching up but responsibilities remain different for all three so their methods of operating veer in different direction sometimes. This puts Balochistan Constabulary exposed and vulnerable as well as an easier target than Army and FC.3. The Levies are generally recruited from local tribes and conduct policing in regional areas. They are somehow saved from this wrath though they are poorly equipped in terms of modern standards.FC patrols complete province while Balochistan police has certain areas under its responsibility of significance while Balochistan Constabulary is assigned rural/regional areas. In my own experience, I have seen levies much more capable than constabulary and police, probably due to their own local network, knowledge and understanding of the areas they are assigned for duties.Interestingly, all military, police and paramilitary forces have different duties in the region which can over lap at times. An assessment of weapons, equipment, logistics and bases is necessary for Constabulary and Levies as they remain exposed.BS