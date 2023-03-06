What's new

VBIED attack against Balochistan Constabulary at Kaneri Bridge

Sayfullah

Sayfullah

Look at what they were given to ride around in, inside an insurgency infested area.
This is not just incompetence or negligence. This is criminal. Whoever made those poor soldiers drive around in that in such an area should be harshly punished. Before anyone says we can’t afford mraps or some bs similar to it, is it too much to add armour plating on the sides of similar trucks to at least add basic level protection against small arms and vbieds? What happened to all those designs of uparmoured Hilux and other armoured vehicles? Any basic protection could have saved multiple lives. Maybe generals should stop buying Mercedes and BMW and actually care for their soldiers for once. And yes army is responsible for Balochistan Constabulary.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sayfullah said:
Look at what they were given to ride around in, inside an insurgency infested area.
This is not just incompetence or negligence. This is criminal. Whoever made those poor soldiers drive around in that in such an area should be harshly punished. Before anyone says we can’t afford mraps or some bs similar to it, is it too much to add armour plating on the sides of similar trucks to at least add basic level protection against small arms and vbieds? What happened to all those designs of uparmoured Hilux and other armoured vehicles? Any basic protection could have saved multiple lives. Maybe generals should stop buying Mercedes and BMW and actually care for their soldiers for once. And yes army is responsible for Balochistan Constabulary.
long been a recurring theme around these parts, the demand for proper APCs while dealing with insurgents in Balochistan etc

but After US/NATO left A-stan, and before the before the A-Talibs assumed control..

weren't a lot of MRAPS and other NATO APCs transferred to Pk fauj ?
 
V

villageidiot

-=virus=- said:
long been a recurring theme around these parts, the demand for proper APCs while dealing with insurgents in Balochistan etc

but After US/NATO left A-stan, and before the before the A-Talibs assumed control..

weren't a lot of MRAPS and other NATO APCs transferred to Pk fauj ?
No, those were transferred to TTP, ISKP and the Taliban, a parting gift by Uncle Sam.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

villageidiot said:
No, those were transferred to TTP, ISKP and the Taliban, a parting gift by Uncle Sam.
of course they looted a bunch of stores, incl helos (wonder where those pilots came from) the Afghan Talib AF.. but then back in the Soviet day they used to fly Hinds too.

but kaafi kuch toh Pk Fauj ko bhi mila hoga/transferred.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Inallilahe wa inna ilahe rajiyoun

Horrendous.

The conflict in Balochistan is evolving continuously over the past 4 decades. The recent unholy matrimony between TTP and BLA presents a new challenge with growing concerns over SRA joining the deadly mix.
 
Signalian

Signalian

@Primus

Mentioned some time back that police is in cross hairs of anti-Pakistan factions including TTP and BLA. The points remain the same:
1. Baluchistan Constabulary stands as reserve force for Police.
2. The training and equipment etc of Army and FC have upgraded, while Police is catching up but responsibilities remain different for all three so their methods of operating veer in different direction sometimes. This puts Balochistan Constabulary exposed and vulnerable as well as an easier target than Army and FC.
3. The Levies are generally recruited from local tribes and conduct policing in regional areas. They are somehow saved from this wrath though they are poorly equipped in terms of modern standards.

FC patrols complete province while Balochistan police has certain areas under its responsibility of significance while Balochistan Constabulary is assigned rural/regional areas. In my own experience, I have seen levies much more capable than constabulary and police, probably due to their own local network, knowledge and understanding of the areas they are assigned for duties.

Interestingly, all military, police and paramilitary forces have different duties in the region which can over lap at times. An assessment of weapons, equipment, logistics and bases is necessary for Constabulary and Levies as they remain exposed.

Sayfullah said:
And yes army is responsible for Balochistan Constabulary.
BS
 
Clutch

Clutch

El Sidd said:
Inallilahe wa inna ilahe rajiyoun

Horrendous.

The conflict in Balochistan is evolving continuously over the past 4 decades. The recent unholy matrimony between TTP and BLA presents a new challenge with growing concerns over SRA joining the deadly mix.
Pakistan is a failed banana republic of Faujistan.

That is why we are seeing such lapse in security.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Skimming said:
@Clutch claimed that he is a pathan. Why is he doing anti-Pakistan propaganda then? See quote.

@Mirzali Khan @Areesh
Chup chutye

Skimming said:
What ethnicity is this guy?
There are christians too in Pakistan

How old are you to not know that?

Sayfullah said:
Look at what they were given to ride around in, inside an insurgency infested area.
This is not just incompetence or negligence. This is criminal. Whoever made those poor soldiers drive around in that in such an area should be harshly punished. Before anyone says we can’t afford mraps or some bs similar to it, is it too much to add armour plating on the sides of similar trucks to at least add basic level protection against small arms and vbieds? What happened to all those designs of uparmoured Hilux and other armoured vehicles? Any basic protection could have saved multiple lives. Maybe generals should stop buying Mercedes and BMW and actually care for their soldiers for once. And yes army is responsible for Balochistan Constabulary.
Most probably TTP is behind this attack

TTP has a good strong network in Balochistan and unlike KPK we don't see a lot of action against them
 
S

Skimming

Areesh said:
There are christians too in Pakistan

How old are you to not know that?
A Christian can be a Punjabi.

A Christian can be a Pashto.

A Christian can be a Sindhi.

A Christian can be a Baloch.

A Christian can be a Kashmiri.

A Christian can be an Indian migrant.

How old are you to not understand that?
 
Areesh

Areesh

Skimming said:
A Christian can be a Punjabi.

A Christian can be a Pashto.

A Christian can be a Sindhi.

A Christian can be a Baloch.

A Christian can be a Kashmiri.

A Christian can be an Indian migrant.

How old are you to not understand that?
Shut up idiot
 

