VBIED attack against Balochistan Constabulary at Kaneri Bridge

long been a recurring theme around these parts, the demand for proper APCs while dealing with insurgents in Balochistan etcLook at what they were given to ride around in, inside an insurgency infested area.
This is not just incompetence or negligence. This is criminal. Whoever made those poor soldiers drive around in that in such an area should be harshly punished. Before anyone says we can’t afford mraps or some bs similar to it, is it too much to add armour plating on the sides of similar trucks to at least add basic level protection against small arms and vbieds? What happened to all those designs of uparmoured Hilux and other armoured vehicles? Any basic protection could have saved multiple lives. Maybe generals should stop buying Mercedes and BMW and actually care for their soldiers for once. And yes army is responsible for Balochistan Constabulary.
but After US/NATO left A-stan, and before the before the A-Talibs assumed control..
weren't a lot of MRAPS and other NATO APCs transferred to Pk fauj ?
of course they looted a bunch of stores, incl helos (wonder where those pilots came from) the Afghan Talib AF.. but then back in the Soviet day they used to fly Hinds too.No, those were transferred to TTP, ISKP and the Taliban, a parting gift by Uncle Sam.
Inallilahe wa inna ilahe rajiyoun
Horrendous.
The conflict in Balochistan is evolving continuously over the past 4 decades. The recent unholy matrimony between TTP and BLA presents a new challenge with growing concerns over SRA joining the deadly mix.
@Clutch claimed that he is a pathan. Why is he doing anti-Pakistan propaganda then? See quote.Pakistan is a failed banana republic of Faujistan.
@Mirzali Khan @Areesh
What ethnicity is this guy?
A Christian can be a Punjabi.There are christians too in Pakistan
How old are you to not know that?
A Christian can be a Pashto.
A Christian can be a Sindhi.
A Christian can be a Baloch.
A Christian can be a Kashmiri.
A Christian can be an Indian migrant.
How old are you to not understand that?