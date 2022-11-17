What's new

Vawda blows lid off Rs50bn deal

Disgruntled PTI leader and former minister Faisal Vawda Wednesday lifted the lid off the federal cabinet’s meeting about the Rs50 billion deal made with a businessman during the PTI-led government.

Speaking to a news channel, Vawda said during the cabinet meeting, Shahzad Akbar showed a sealed envelope and said he could not open it and there could not be any discussion on the material inside. Vawda said that when Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and he himself expressed reservations and put questions, Shahzad Akbar expressed his displeasure and said it was a government-to-government matter and hence nothing concerning the letter could be discussed.

Vawda said no businessman gifted away anything for free, adding that the ‘businessman’ might have also benefited ‘someone’. When he was pressed to point out the persons who benefited the ‘businessman’, Vawda said all things will come out in the open during the investigation.
