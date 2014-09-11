Vava Suresh: The Snake Man of India - Sanskriti
Our natural reaction on spotting a snake is to recoil with fear and run as far away as possible from the creature we assume is full of deadly poison. Vava
www.sanskritimagazine.com
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest $50 billion into India: Suresh Prabhu
|Central & South Asia
|1
|Railways recovering but still in ICU: Suresh Prabhu
|Central & South Asia
|0
|803 rapes, 729 murders in 2 months of BJP govt: UP Minister Suresh Kumar
|Central & South Asia
|3
|Suresh Kalmadi, Accused In CWG Scam, Appointed Indian Olympic Association Lifetime President
|Central & South Asia
|2
|E
|Indian Olympic body stirs storm over Suresh Kalmadi role
|Central & South Asia
|0
|No Railway Budget from next financial year, FM accepts Suresh Prabhu’s proposal
|Central & South Asia
|5
|Japan to invest USD 25 billion in India: Suresh Prabhu
|Central & South Asia
|2
|Indian Railways to invest $140 billion in infrastructure in 5 years: Suresh Prabhu
|Central & South Asia
|5
|Will Suresh Prabhu be forced to quit as Railway Minister?
|Indian Defence Forum
|3
|Senior ISRO Scientist T.N. Suresh Kumar become the First Indian to visit the Stratosphere!
|Indian Defence Forum
|6