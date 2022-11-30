VARD wins contract for LCT design work for the Bangladesh Navy - Naval News
VARD Marine Inc, a Fincantier company, announced on Nov. 29, 2022, a new contract for the design of an LCT (Landing Craft Tank) for the Bangladesh Navy.
The drawing of the LCT (VARD Marine image)
VARD Wins Contract For LCT Design Work For The Bangladesh Navy
Vard Marine Inc. has been awarded the contract to design a 70m Landing Craft Tank by Khulna Shipyard Ltd. The design contract was signed in October 2022 and work is now underway on the program. The shipbuilding contract awarded to Khulna Shipyard Ltd of Bangladesh by the Bangladesh Navy will be a multi-stage program.
Based on the Vard 7 507 Landing Craft Series, these vessels are intended to operate in the Bay of Bengal to meet both wartime and peacetime requirements along the coast from Chattogram to St Martins and Mongla. The vessels are designed primarily for carrying out amphibious operations in the coastal areas of Bangladesh and for transporting landing forces, tanks, equipment and supplies. The vessels’ secondary missions during peacetime will be to transport relief goods and personnel for Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) within Bangladesh and adjacent areas along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.
“This program is the beginning of what we hope to be fruitful relationship with Khulna Shipyard Ltd and of strategic importance to us in the landing craft sector. The unique requirements of this design presented Vard Marine Inc. an opportunity to demonstrate our versatility and exercise the full range of expertise within our design team to create a technically superior and cost-effective solution. We very much look forward to working with our new partners at Khulna Shipyards to bring this vital capability to the Bangladesh Navy.”
Wade Carson, President of Vard Marine Inc.
Managing Director, Khulna Shipyard Ltd also commented on the deal.
“It is really a milestone event in the shipbuilding history of the country. These landing craft tanks (LCT) will be constructed with design and technical assistance from VARD Marine Inc, Canada, one of the renowned ship design houses in the world. It will be a wonderful experience working with VARD. I believe that both reputed companies can work together and deliver 3 in number State of Art LCTs to valued customer Bangladesh Navy. LCT will be deployed for carrying out amphibious operations in the coastal areas of Bangladesh and for transporting Landing Force/ Contingent. During peacetime, LCTs will be used to transport relief goods and personnel for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) within Bangladesh and adjacent coastal areas of the Bay of Bengal. The inception of these vessels is surely going to augment the overall operational capability of Bangladesh Navy.” said the Managing Director.