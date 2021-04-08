Varanasi court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque, located next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

By Muslim Mirror Staff

The Committee is to trace if any temple belonging to the Hindu community ever existed before the mosque was built or superimposed or added at the disputed site. If so, the Committee is to find out the age, size, monumental and architectural design or style etc. and what Hindu deity or deities the same was devoted to.

The Committee is expected to be aware of the sensitivity of the matter and ensure that both Hindus and Muslims are equally respected.

No general public or media will be allowed access to witness the survey work. No media briefings by the committee are allowed on survey work.



A Varanasi court has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to constitute a five member committee to carry out a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, located next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple.The court ordered the survey while ruling on a three-decade old petition, which contended that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had demolished an ancient temple of “Lord Vishweshwar” and “constructed a mosque with the help of the ruins of the said temple”.In its order, the court asked the Director General of the ASI to “constitute a five-member committee of eminent persons who are experts and well-versed in the science of archaeology, two out of which should preferably belong to the minority community”.The court also asked the ASI Chief to appoint an eminent person — a scholar or an established academician — as an observer for the committee.The court has issues the following directions, among others.The matter will be taken up next on May 31, 2021.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------By Adbul Bari MasoudNew Delhi/ Lucknow: Expressing deep unhappiness over the Varanasi civil court order of an archaeological survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Thursday announced it will challenge the order in higher court. Asserting that The status of Gyanvapi Masjid is beyond question, the UP Board said the order violates the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 which has been upheld by the Supreme Court on many occasions.A civil court in Varanasi today gave its approval for survey of Gyanvapi Mosque and Kashi Vishwanath temple Mosque complex by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The court further directed the Uttar Pradesh government to bear the cost of the survey. The ASI is likely to set up a five-member team that will visit the campus soon.Speaking to, Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, Chairman, U P Sunni Central Waqf Board, said the order of the Civil Judge, Varanasi ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India will be challenged before the Allahabad High Court.“Our understanding is clear that this case is barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The Places of Worship Act was upheld by a 5 judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgment. The status of Gyanvapi Masjid is, as such, beyond question, Faruqi said.He also underlined that the order of survey is questionable because technical evidence can only supplement certain foundational facts.In this connection, no evidence has been produced before the Ld. Court that suggests that there was a prior existing temple at the site of the mosque.Referring to Babri Masjid title judgment, the Board chairman pointed out that even in the Ayodhya judgment, the ASI excavation was ultimately of no use and the ASI did not find proof that the Babri Masjid was built upon demolition of a temple. He also underscored that the Supreme Court has specifically observed that there was no such evidence.The UP Waqf board wants that this practice of mosques being ‘investigated’ by the ASI has to be stopped and it will approach the High court immediately against this unwarranted order, he added.