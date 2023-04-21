What's new

Vande Bharat train takes out a cow and a man

S

SoulSpokesman

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
2,997
-15
2,612
Country
India
Location
India
@RiazHaq @Areesh @Imran Khan

www.indiatoday.in

Rajasthan: Cow, hit by Vande Bharat train, falls on man peeing on tracks, killing him

A cow was hit by a speeding Vande Bharat train in Rajasthan's Alwar. Parts of the cow fell on a man relieving himself on the track 30 metres away, killing him.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

A man relieving himself on the railway tracks in Alwar died after a cow, which came in the way of a Vande Bharat train, fell on him on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Aravali Vihar police station in Alwar, Rajasthan. The deceased has been identified as Shivdayal Sharma -- a man who retired from the post of an electrician in the Indian Railways 23 years ago.

According to Shivdayal's relatives, a cow came in the way of a Vande Bharat train which left from Kali Mori gate around 8:30 am. The impact of the collision was such that a portion of the cow's body fell 30 metres away over Shivdayal, who was relieving himself on the tracks. Shivdayal died on the spot.

Shivdayal's body was sent for post-mortem to the district hospital on Wednesday morning. The semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains have had run-ins with cattle along many routes, the maximum number of them being reported from the Mumbai-Gujarat stretch.

Within days of its launch, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express train suffered minor damage after colliding with cattle on October 6. The next day, the same train sustained a minor damage to its nose panel after it hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat.

On October 8, the train had suffered a bearing defect in the traction motor of the C8 coach between the Dankaur and Wair stations. On October 29, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat had a runover with a cattle near Atul in Gujarat's Valsad.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said collision with cattle on the tracks is unavoidable and this has been kept in mind while designing the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, which run at a speed of approximately 130-160 kmph.

Meanwhile, the Western Railways has decided to put metal fencing along the over 620km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad trunk route to stop animals from straying onto the tracks and prevent accidents.

Regards
 
L

legacytiger18

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 9, 2023
63
0
58
Country
India
Location
India
hatehs said:
The most Indian story in the world
Click to expand...
This is not Indian story, but, it is story of pakistani who wants to focus any thing bad that happens in India. These things keep on happening around the whole world


No matter whatever you want to project(only in PDF world, not in real world), INDIA has excellent image all over the world, thanks to millions of highly educated diaspora

Just wait and watch until INDIA becoms $5 trillion economy (2026). After that everything takes off exponentially. every two years, we will add 1$ 1 trillion to the economy,
 
H

hatehs

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 10, 2023
76
0
76
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
legacytiger18 said:
This is not Indian story, but, it is story of pakistani who wants to focus any thing bad that happens in India. These things keep on happening around the whole world


No matter whatever you want to project(only in PDF world, not in real world), INDIA has excellent image all over the world, thanks to millions of highly educated diaspora

Just wait and watch until INDIA becoms $5 trillion economy (2026). After that everything takes off exponentially. every two years, we will add 1$ 1 trillion to the economy,
Click to expand...
Chale chal nikal pajeet
 
H

hatehs

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 10, 2023
76
0
76
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
legacytiger18 said:
haha, whtelse u can say ? just waiting for default to happen ?
Click to expand...
Lmao I didn't even read your post just saw you typed out a long answer in a thread about a Hindu man pissing on a train track and dismissed it right away. Doubt whatever essay response you have to say in relation to a Hindu man urinating on a railway has enough importance for me to read.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

GreatHanWarrior
Herd of buffaloes intrudes into Vande Bharat track, damages its metal nose
Replies
1
Views
248
tower9
T
W
Indian Railways readies ₹18,000-crore plan for upkeep of Vande Bharat trains
Replies
1
Views
312
walterbibikow
W
W
From Hydrogen trains to expansion of Vande Bharat: What Indian Railways got in Budget 2023
Replies
14
Views
987
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
S
Indian Railways To Bring 'Vande Bharat' Semi High-Speed Freight Trains
Replies
8
Views
913
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
L
Modi launches India-made semi high speed train in modernisation drive
Replies
10
Views
576
Johny D
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom