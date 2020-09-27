Value of almost all foreign currencies has jumped up

বাংলাদেশে প্রায় সব বৈদেশিক মুদ্রার দাম বেড়েছে বাংলাদেশে গত কিছুদিন ধরে বাণিজ্যিক ব্যাংক এবং খোলা বাজার উভয় জায়গাতেই টাকার বিপরীতে মার্কিন ডলারের দাম বেড়ে চলেছে। এই মূহুর্তে খোলা বাজারে এক মার্কিন ডলার বিনিময়ে ৯০ টাকা ১০ পয়সা পাবেন একজন গ্রাহক। যদিও বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের নির্ধারণ করে দেয়া হার হচ্ছে ৮৫ টাকা ৭০ পয়সা। আমদানির জন্য বাংলাদেশ...

বাংলাদেশে প্রায় সব বৈদেশিক মুদ্রার দাম বেড়েছে

Published: November 02, 2021 19:29:54বাংলাদেশে গত কিছুদিন ধরে বাণিজ্যিক ব্যাংক এবং খোলা বাজার উভয় জায়গাতেই টাকার বিপরীতে মার্কিন ডলারের দাম বেড়ে চলেছে।এই মূহুর্তে খোলা বাজারে এক মার্কিন ডলার বিনিময়ে ৯০ টাকা ১০ পয়সা পাবেন একজন গ্রাহক। যদিও বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের নির্ধারণ করে দেয়া হার হচ্ছে ৮৫ টাকা ৭০ পয়সা। আমদানির জন্য বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের বেধে দেয়া হার প্রতি ডলারের জন্য ৮৫.৭৫ টাকা।ঢাকার ধানমণ্ডির একটি মানি এক্সচেঞ্জের কর্মী রেবেকা সুলতানা জানিয়েছেন, মঙ্গলবার সকাল থেকে প্রতি ডলার ৯০ টাকায় বিক্রি হচ্ছে। ডলারের দাম ৯১ টাকা পর্যন্ত তারা বিক্রি করেছেন বলে জানালেন, খবর বিবিসি বাংলার।তবে বাণিজ্যিক ব্যাংকে ডলারের দাম ৮৮ টাকার নিচে। তিনি বলছিলেন ডলারের চাহিদা এবং দাম দুই-ই সেপ্টেম্বরের শেষদিকে থেকে বাড়তে শুরু করে।ডলারের সাথে সাথে অন্য প্রায় সব বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা যেমন পাউন্ড, ইউরো, সৌদি রিয়াল, কুয়েতি দিনার এবং ভারতীয় মুদ্রারও দাম বেড়েছে ব্যাংক ও খোলাবাজারে।মঙ্গলবার ব্রিটিশ মুদ্রা পাউন্ড ১২৮.৮০ টাকায় বিক্রি হচ্ছে, গত সপ্তাহেও যার দাম ছিল ১২২ টাকা। ইউরোর দাম এখন ১০৩.৬০ টাকা। এছাড়া সৌদি রিয়াল, কুয়েতি দিনার এবং ভারতীয় মুদ্রারও দাম বেড়েছে ব্যাংক ও খোলাবাজারে।রেবেকা সুলতানা বলেছেন, "আমরা যদি কম দামে কিনতে পারতাম, তাহলে রেট কিছুটা কম দেয়া যেত। কিন্তু এখন ডলার বিক্রি করতে অনেক কম মানুষ আসে।"বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক বলছে গত দুই বছর কয়েক ধরে ডলারের দাম স্থিতিশীল রয়েছে।এমনকি অগাস্টের শুরুতেও প্রতি ডলারের দাম ছিল ৮৪.৮০ টাকা। কিন্তু এ বছরের পাঁচই আগস্ট থেকে ডলারের দাম বাড়তে শুরু করে।মূলত সেসময় থেকে বিমান যাত্রা এবং পণ্য পরিবহন স্বাভাবিক হতে শুরু করে। ওই সময় থেকে পেশাগত কাজ, শিক্ষা, চিকিৎসা এবং ভ্রমণের জন্য বিদেশে যাতায়াত শুরু হয়।বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের মুখপাত্র মোঃ সিরাজুল ইসলাম বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশে মহামারির সময়ও ডলারের দাম বাড়েনি।এখন ডলারের দাম বৃদ্ধির পেছনে যুক্তি কী, প্রশ্নের জবাবে মি. ইসলাম বলেছেন, "সে সময় আমদানিও কম ছিল। এখন পরিস্থিতি স্বাভাবিক হয়ে আসায় আমদানি বিশেষ করে ভারী যন্ত্রপাতির আমদানির জন্য এলসি করতে হচ্ছে।খাদ্যপণ্য এবং শিল্পের কাঁচামাল আমদানিও বেড়েছে। এছাড়া করোনাভাইরাসের টিকার পেমেন্ট শোধ করতে হচ্ছে। সার্বিক বিবেচনায় সাম্প্রতিক সময়ে ডলারের ওপর চাপ পড়েছে।"এছাড়া কোভিড-১৯ পরিস্থিতির তীব্রতা সাম্প্রতিক মাসগুলোতে কমে আসায় বিভিন্ন দেশে ভ্রমণে নিষেধাজ্ঞা শিথিল হচ্ছে, যে কারণে মানুষ বিদেশ ভ্রমণে বেশি যাচ্ছে। এর সাথে বেড়েছে বৈদেশিক মুদ্রার চাহিদা।এছাড়া গত কয়েক মাসে রেমিটেন্স ও রপ্তানি আয় কমার সাথেও ডলারের মূল্য বৃদ্ধির সম্পর্ক থাকতে পারে বলে মনে করেন অনেকে।বোনের চিকিৎসার জন্য আগামী সপ্তাহে ভারতের চেন্নাই যাচ্ছেন সুবর্না সুলতানা। তিনি বলছিলেন, করোনাভাইরাস মহামারির কারণে প্রায় দুই বছর বিরতি দিয়ে চিকিৎসা করাতে যাচ্ছেন তারা। ফলে চেকআপ এবং পরবর্তী চিকিৎসার জন্য ভারতে তাদের অবস্থানের মেয়াদ দীর্ঘ হতে পারে এমনটা ধরে নিয়ে তারা প্রস্তুতি নিয়েছেন।তিনি বলেন, "আমার বোন ক্রনিক কিডনি ডিজিজ বা সিকেডিতে ভুগছে। এর মধ্যে গত বছর তার কোভিডও হয়েছিল। এখন যেহেতু আমরা প্রায় দুই বছর পর যাচ্ছি, আমাদের ফুল চেকআপ করতে হবে, তারপর অবস্থা বুঝে চিকিৎসা। বেশি সময় থাকতে হতে পারে ভেবেই আমরা ওখানে বাড়ি ভাড়া করেছি।"মিজ সুলতানা বলেছেন, খরচের হিসাব করে এখন তারা ডলার এবং রুপি দুই-ই সাথে নিয়ে যাচ্ছেন। "এখন ডলারের দামের সাথে সাথে রুপির দামও বেড়ে যাওয়ায় আমাদের খরচ অনেক বেড়ে গেছে।" মিজ সুলতানা জানিয়েছেন পান্থপথের মানি এক্সচেঞ্জ থেকে তিনি রোববার ডলার কিনেছেন ৯১ টাকায়, আর রুপি কিনেছেন এক টাকা ২০ পয়সা করে।সুবর্না সুলতানার মত যারা বিভিন্ন কারণে বিদেশ যাচ্ছেন, তাদের যেমন খরচ বাড়ছে, একই ভাবে পণ্য আমদানিতে ব্যবসায়ীদের বেশি টাকা খরচ করতে হচ্ছে।কিন্তু বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের মুখপাত্র মি. ইসলাম বলেছেন, আমদানিকারকদের কিছুটা ক্ষতি হলেও, এ অবস্থায় লাভ হবে রপ্তানিকারকদের। তবে এ অবস্থা দীর্ঘ হবে না বলে মনে করেন তিনি।তিনি বলেছেন, "যখন আবার রপ্তানি বেড়ে যাবে, রেমিটেন্স ফ্লো বাড়বে সে সময় দেখা যাবে এ পরিস্থিতি স্বাভাবিক হয়ে আসবে।"Over the past few days, the US dollar has been appreciating against the rupee in both commercial banks and the open market in Bangladesh.At the moment, a customer will get 90 rupees 10 paise for one US dollar in the open market. However, the rate set by Bangladesh Bank is 65 rupees 60 paise. Bangladesh Bank's fixed rate for import is Tk 75.75 per dollar.Rebecca Sultana, a money exchange worker in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, said the dollar had been selling at Tk 90 since Tuesday morning. According to BBC Bangla, they have sold up to 91 rupees per dollar.However, the price of the dollar in commercial banks is below 8 rupees. He said demand and prices for the dollar began to rise in late September.Along with the dollar, almost all other foreign currencies such as the pound, the euro, the Saudi riyal, the Kuwaiti dinar and the Indian rupee have also risen in banks and the open market.The British pound was trading at Tk 127.60 on Tuesday, up from Tk 122 last week. The euro is now priced at Rs 103.60. Besides, Saudi Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar and Indian Rupee also rose in banks and open markets.Rebecca Sultana said, "If we could buy at a lower price, the rate would be a little lower. But now very few people come to sell dollars."Why has the dollar risen?Bangladesh Bank says the dollar has remained stable for the past two years.Even at the beginning of August, the price per dollar was 74.80. But from August 5 this year, the dollar began to rise.Basically from that time air travel and cargo transportation started to become normal. From that time onwards, he started traveling abroad for professional work, education, medical treatment and travel.Bangladesh Bank spokesman Mohammad Sirajul Islam said the dollar did not rise even during the epidemic in Bangladesh.Now what is the reason behind the increase in the value of the dollar, Mr. Islam said, "Imports were low at that time. Now that the situation has returned to normal, we have to do LCs, especially for heavy equipment."Imports of food and industrial raw materials have also increased. In addition, coronavirus ticker payment has to be paid. Overall, the dollar has come under pressure in recent times. "In addition, the severity of the Covid-19 situation has eased in recent months, with travel bans being relaxed in various countries, leading to more people traveling abroad. With this the demand for foreign currency has increased.In addition, many believe that the decline in remittances and export earnings in the last few months may be related to the rise in the value of the dollar.Who gains, who losesSubarna Sultana is going to Chennai, India next week for her sister's treatment. He said they were going to seek treatment with a two-year break due to the coronavirus epidemic. As a result, they are preparing for the checkup and subsequent treatment, assuming that their stay in India may be extended."My sister is suffering from chronic kidney disease or CKD. She also had covid last year. Now that we are leaving after about two years, we have to do a full checkup, then understand the condition and get medical treatment. Rented. "Ms Sultana says they are now taking both the dollar and the rupee with them, calculating the cost. "Now that the rupee has risen along with the dollar, our costs have gone up a lot." Ms Sultana said she bought a dollar at the Panthapath Money Exchange on Sunday for Tk 91 and a rupee for Tk 20 paise.For those who are going abroad for various reasons like Subarna Sultana, the cost is increasing, in the same way traders have to spend more money on importing goods.But the spokesman of Bangladesh Bank Mr. Islam said that even if the importers suffer some losses, the exporters will gain in this situation. However, he thinks that this situation will not last long."The situation will return to normal when exports increase and remittance flows increase," he said.