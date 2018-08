He would take long pauses between sentences when he was PM. If it was due to old age, he shouldn't have been PM at that time.



In his youth, he was known to be chief tormentor of war Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.



As a PM he issued empty threats to Pakistan like the infamous "Aar Paar ki Ladhai".



And he did nothing to save the victims of Gujarat riots. A situation of such gravity warranted PM's intervention but Vajpayee didn't lift a finger. No wonder people like AfrazulMandal and Zuraib Qasit Khan emerged after that.



All the good decisions for which he is given credit were actually thought of by advisors surrounding him. He merely announced those decisions. Do you think such ill-behaved and reckless person was capable of good thinking?



No offense. Just stating facts.

