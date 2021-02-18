What's new

Vaccine shortage prompts U.S. diplomats to request doses from foreign governments, including Russia

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,691
70
97,867
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
U.S. diplomats serving in countries with poor medical infrastructure and high coronavirus infection rates are venting frustrations about the way top officials in Washington are distributing the vaccines for the virus, according to meeting notes, interviews and documents obtained by The Washington Post.


***

Ted Cruz should be foaming in mouth publicly (probably after having got the vaccine secretly) at the perilious sight of US freedom fighters being implanted with Russian chips.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom