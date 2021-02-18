Vaccine shortage prompts U.S. diplomats to request doses from foreign governments, including Russia

U.S. diplomats serving in countries with poor medical infrastructure and high coronavirus infection rates are venting frustrations about the way top officials in Washington are distributing the vaccines for the virus, according to meeting notes, interviews and documents obtained by The Washington Post.
***
Ted Cruz should be foaming in mouth publicly (probably after having got the vaccine secretly) at the perilious sight of US freedom fighters being implanted with Russian chips.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/state-department-coronavirus-vaccine-diplomats/2021/02/17/ec507e84-70d5-11eb-a4eb-44012a612cf9_story.html%3foutputType=amp
***
Ted Cruz should be foaming in mouth publicly (probably after having got the vaccine secretly) at the perilious sight of US freedom fighters being implanted with Russian chips.