Vaccine reservation: Here’s all you need to know about Chhattisgarh government’s policy

On the lines of age-old reservation system, the state government has launched an "infamous" Antyodaya Vaccination Policy
While India battles the reservation system, which is arguably a social disadvantage for those who are not members of a quota category, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh has introduced another variant of reservation – “Vaccine Reservation”.
On the lines of age-old reservation system, the state government has launched the Antyodaya Vaccination Policy, which aims to inoculate BPL (Below Poverty Line) card holders on priority.
Baghel even wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that such a rule should be made mandatory across the country. In his letter, Baghel has said that the poor should be given priority in vaccination across the country.
Being labelled as a politically motivated move, Baghel’s brainchild has attracted much criticism across the country and a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against the state government’s decision. “At a time when medical resources are limited all over the world, the medical allocation should be done on the basis of risk and not on the basis of income. The state government has rejected scientific thinking for political gains,” the petition reads.
India, one of the worst hit countries by the Covid-19 pandemic, has witnessed unprecedented healthcare and economic crisis. In the given scenario, vaccination is the only way to curb the rising infections and save lives and any discrimination in its distribution is against the humanity.
High Court stance
Chhattisgarh High Court has asked the state government to adopt a uniform method of distribution of vaccine in which the people of Antyodaya group, BPL category and general category can be allotted in a reasonable ratio.
After the High Court’s order, in Chhattisgarh, the vaccine is not being given on a priority basis. As of now, one-third of people among all sections are being jabbed. Also, the state government is preparing a clear policy on this.
It is noteworthy that the state government stopped vaccination after the HC’s decision to plan the distribution of the vaccine “effectively”. On this, the court reprimanded the government and said, “Who told you to stop the vaccination. Until the clear policy is made, all classes like Antyodaya, BPL, APL etc. should be vaccinated at a 33% ratio.”
Currently, Vaccine Reservation is being done on the basis of this 33-33% in Chhattisgarh. Consequently, the APL (above the poverty line or general section) category is is facing an acute shortage of the vaccine across the state.
Chhattisgarh launches vaccine portal
Besides, the Chhattisgarh government has launched its own vaccination portal for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. Chhattisgarh is the only state in the country that has made its own portal. The portal is named CGteeka and can be accessed through this link: http://cgteeka.cgstate.gov.in/user-registration.
However, registrations are also being done on CoWin and Arogya Setu app in the state, but experts say that the local administration is giving more preference to the CGteeka app.
