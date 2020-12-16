Vaccination vote count

Why not keep a count of the vaccination that pdfers have received for the corona vaccine ?
I have received the covaxin (bharat biocin) on the 9th of march, under special age waiver condition.
I understand many wont have received due to age restrictions or not being in frontline.
But this poll might be interesting after a few months , as we can track the effectiveness of the vaccines we receive, with corona making a comeback
