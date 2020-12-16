What's new

Vaccination vote count

Which vaccine have you received ,?

  • Astra zeneca (covishield)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Pfizer

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Moderna

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sinopharm, Sinovac

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Covaxin

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Any other

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
D

Dark1

Feb 29, 2020
Why not keep a count of the vaccination that pdfers have received for the corona vaccine ?
I have received the covaxin (bharat biocin) on the 9th of march, under special age waiver condition.
I understand many wont have received due to age restrictions or not being in frontline.
But this poll might be interesting after a few months , as we can track the effectiveness of the vaccines we receive, with corona making a comeback
 
That Guy

That Guy

Mar 29, 2013
It would indeed be interesting. I'll certainly be curious about everyone's experiences, and if they've grown an extra limb, or a tentacle.
 
