What's new

Vaccinated people now make majority of COVID deaths in US: Report

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,529
-11
95,426
Country
China
Location
China

Vaccinated people now make majority of COVID deaths in US: Report​

"In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23 per cent of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42 per cent," the report mentioned.

24th November 2022 12:07 pm IST

COVID-19-deaths.jpg

New York: In a startling revelation, a Washington Post analysis has found that more vaccinated people are now dying of the Covid disease and 58 per cent of coronavirus deaths in August in the US “were people who were vaccinated or boosted”.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, a majority of Americans dying from Covid were at least partially vaccinated, according to the new analysis of federal and state data.

“In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23 per cent of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42 per cent,” the report mentioned.

The death among vaccinated people is increasing due to waning efficacy of Covid vaccines and “increasingly contagious strains of the virus being spread to elderly and immunocompromised people” among those who have taken at least one vaccine dose.

“We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Kaiser Family Foundation vice president Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis on behalf of the Washington Post.

Outgoing White House Chief Medical Adviser, Anthony Fauci has emphasised the safety and efficacy of the approved Covid vaccines in preventing severe illness and deaths, encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

He said that coronavirus vaccine effectiveness wanes over time and the disease shouldn’t be compared to other vaccine-treatable illnesses because of new emerging variants.

“My message, and my final message, maybe the final message I give you from this podium, is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community,” Fauci said.

“I urge you to visit vaccine.gov to find a location where you can easily get an updated vaccine, and please do it as soon as possible.”

Older people were always especially vulnerable and now make up a higher proportion of Covid fatalities than ever before in the pandemic, reports Scientific American.

Today in the US, about 335 people will die from Covid — a disease for which there are highly effective vaccines, treatments and precautions, it added.

“Covid deaths among people age 65 and older more than doubled between April and July this year, rising by 125 per cent,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The World Health Organization reported a nearly 90 per cent drop in recent Covid-19 deaths globally compared to nine months ago, but still urged vigilance against the pandemic as new variants continue to rise.

Overall, the WHO has reported 629 million cases and 6.5 million deaths linked to the pandemic.

www.siasat.com

Vaccinated people now make majority of COVID deaths in US: Report

"I urge you to visit vaccine.gov to find a location where you can easily get an updated vaccine, and please do it as soon as possible."
www.siasat.com www.siasat.com
 
DabbuSardar

DabbuSardar

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2022
232
0
184
Country
India
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
To America worshippers, how wonderful western vaccines are.
Click to expand...
Hong kong immigration was fine with my pfizer vaccine card, they did force me to wear mask all.times at airport though.

Funny tidbit, chinese citizens are not allowed inside lounges in hong kong even if vaccinated, while western vaccinated were.

Tells a story don't you think..🙂
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,941
-16
1,927
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
How ironic of the great efficacy of the fabled American and indeed western vaccines for the covid while many idiots in the west and india constantly doubt the efficacy of chinese vaccines becos of china aheres to the dynamic zero covid policy.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,529
-11
95,426
Country
China
Location
China
DabbuSardar said:
Hong kong immigration was fine with my pfizer vaccine card, they did force me to wear mask all.times at airport though.

Funny tidbit, chinese citizens are not allowed inside lounges in hong kong even if vaccinated, while western vaccinated were.

Tells a story don't you think..🙂
Click to expand...
Hong kong is China, you can claim whatever BS, not one will believe them anyway
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,941
-16
1,927
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
DabbuSardar said:
Hong kong immigration was fine with my pfizer vaccine card, they did force me to wear mask all.times at airport though.

Funny tidbit, chinese citizens are not allowed inside lounges in hong kong even if vaccinated, while western vaccinated were.

Tells a story don't you think..🙂
Click to expand...
Becos many HK morons are western worshippers and lackeys just as you indians are.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
U.S. faces pandemic crossroads with Covid deaths still too high and new omicron variants emerging, Fauci says
Replies
2
Views
187
Han Patriot
H
Hamartia Antidote
Japan approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for BA.5 subvariant
Replies
0
Views
149
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China makes new progress in COVID-19 vaccines research, development
Replies
6
Views
258
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers in Singapore from Oct 25
Replies
0
Views
166
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Coronavirus: mainland China set to approve BioNTech vaccine for foreign residents
Replies
0
Views
154
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom