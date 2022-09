So the news clip mentions that the property was bought for X amount, and then shows all the legal papers for that. But does not mention the actual market price of the property.



What was the DC rate of that property?



It's like I say 'ABC nay 4 kanal zameen 1 crore main khareedi hai"...and I would think that is cheap AF. But then I get to know keh is ki market price hi 80 lakh thi.



Getting my point? Or is the logic getting too complicated? I understand if it did...I totally understand.