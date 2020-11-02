Uzma Bukhari of PMLN calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama 'Shaheed'

Give me a wall where I can bang my head.
@WebMaster @waz @PakSword @Imran Khan @Indus Pakistan @Tameem @BATMAN
Concept is pretty straight forwardView attachment 684937
Give me a wall where I can bang my head.
@WebMaster @waz @PakSword @Imran Khan @Indus Pakistan @Tameem @BATMAN
View attachment 684937
Give me a wall where I can bang my head.
@WebMaster @waz @PakSword @Imran Khan @Indus Pakistan @Tameem @BATMAN
It would be better of you leave the wall alone and just bang her...she needs a bit of punishmentView attachment 684937
Give me a wall where I can bang my head.
@WebMaster @waz @PakSword @Imran Khan @Indus Pakistan @Tameem @BATMAN
Another PML retard just like their lowIQ leaders. Enough of their boobgeez and stupidlyView attachment 684937
Give me a wall where I can bang my head.
@WebMaster @waz @PakSword @Imran Khan @Indus Pakistan @Tameem @BATMAN