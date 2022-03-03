Uzbekistan premier arrives in Pakistan

The Central Asia pivot is a good thing and even if Afghanistan isn't stabilized, Iran should be considered as a route. I hope we don't back down from the Russian gas purchase like we did with Iran, it will be a huge hit to our credibility. The central Asian countries are closely allied with Russia and won't appreciate that at all. It's time we leave behind our history with America and forge ahead our own path. We need to modernize our military and west won't share anything good, full cooperation with Russia and China is needed. The coming era will be all about regional alliances in a multipolar world, all those who relied on America are now in deep trouble.