Uzbekistan offered access to Pakistani ports

The bold part. It is a very important geopolitical/geo-economics move.



Bypassing Afghanistan mean all central Asians states trade and commerce will first enter China and then southwards towards Pakistan and eventually to Arabian sea via Gawadar and Karachi. It is very important not to rely on Afghanistan and put all eggs in its basket, hoping stability will come to that country anytime soon. That is the whole reason America and its like minded nations are camped at first place to disrupt this connectivity between Asians states. Afghanistan has become too complex to have stability and peace in near future, and time is of the essence. Asia cannot be held hostage to America and its lackeys design. It must surge forward.