What's new

Uzbekistan offered access to Pakistani ports

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
11,850
4
17,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Uzbekistan offered access to Pakistani ports - Newspaper - DAWN.COM




Uzbekistan offered access to Pakistani ports
Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished March 11, 2021 - Updated a day ago

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes his Uzbek counterpart Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov to the Foreign Office on Wednesday.—White Star

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes his Uzbek counterpart Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov to the Foreign Office on Wednesday.—White Star

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday assured Uzbekistan of complete facilitation in access to Pakistani ports.
Mr Khan held out the assurance during a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov, who was on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1369562317910904833

Mr Khan, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office after the meeting, said that Pakistan’s Karachi and Gwadar ports could become “the gateway to the landlocked Central Asia as Pakistan provided the Central Asian Republics the shortest route to international seas”.
Pakistan, he said, would facilitate Uzbekistan’s access to its ports.
Uzbekistan, which currently relies on Iranian seaport of Bandar Abbas for external trade, is exploring other options and is prioritising Pakistani ports because of short distance, being more economical and due to some political considerations.
Uzbekistan is working with Pakistan on the development of two options — the first is the Trans-Afghan railway project while the second is the road route via China.
Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan had in Tashkent in February signed a roadmap for the construction of almost 600km of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line. The project, which is expected to take five years for completion at an estimated cost of $4.8 billion, enjoys the backing of international lending agencies including the World Bank.
Mr Khan welcomed the proposed Trans-Afghan railway project and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to support all efforts for the earliest realisation of this important connectivity project.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has been desirous of acceding to the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA), an agreement between China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to facilitate transit traffic and trade. Pakistan has been supporting Uzbekistan in this regard also.
The road project under this agreement would provide an alternative link between Pakistan and Central Asia while bypassing Afghanistan through the Karakoram Highway which connects Gilgit-Baltistan to China’s Xinjiang region and further on to Central Asia.
Dr Kamilov’s visit was also focused on regional connectivity and he extended invitations to Mr Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for participation in Central Asia-South Asia Connectivity Conference in Tashkent in July.
Mr Khan told Dr Kamilov that he looked forward to visiting Uzbekistan and that his government wanted enhanced trade and regional connectivity.
DELEGATION-LEVEL MEETING
During the delegation-level talks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart Dr Kamilov exchanged views on enhancement of economic cooperation, mutual support in international fora, regional connectivity and tourism promotion.
The two foreign ministers, the Foreign Office said, expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in advancing the rail connectivity between the two countries and agreed on early completion of the Trans-Afghan railway project.
Mr Qureshi called for establishing direct air connectivity between the two countries to boost up trade and tourism. He also stressed the need for quick facilitation of visas for businessmen and tourists.
Visit to GHQ
Dr Kamilov later visited the General Headquarters for a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa. Director General of ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also attended the meeting.
“Matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including the Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region,” the ISPR said in a statement.
Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2021
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,236
-3
23,084
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Taimoor Khan said:
Uzbekistan offered access to Pakistani ports - Newspaper - DAWN.COM




Uzbekistan offered access to Pakistani ports
Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished March 11, 2021 - Updated a day ago

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes his Uzbek counterpart Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov to the Foreign Office on Wednesday.—White Star

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes his Uzbek counterpart Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov to the Foreign Office on Wednesday.—White Star

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday assured Uzbekistan of complete facilitation in access to Pakistani ports.
Mr Khan held out the assurance during a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov, who was on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1369562317910904833

Mr Khan, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office after the meeting, said that Pakistan’s Karachi and Gwadar ports could become “the gateway to the landlocked Central Asia as Pakistan provided the Central Asian Republics the shortest route to international seas”.
Pakistan, he said, would facilitate Uzbekistan’s access to its ports.
Uzbekistan, which currently relies on Iranian seaport of Bandar Abbas for external trade, is exploring other options and is prioritising Pakistani ports because of short distance, being more economical and due to some political considerations.
Uzbekistan is working with Pakistan on the development of two options — the first is the Trans-Afghan railway project while the second is the road route via China.
Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan had in Tashkent in February signed a roadmap for the construction of almost 600km of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line. The project, which is expected to take five years for completion at an estimated cost of $4.8 billion, enjoys the backing of international lending agencies including the World Bank.
Mr Khan welcomed the proposed Trans-Afghan railway project and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to support all efforts for the earliest realisation of this important connectivity project.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has been desirous of acceding to the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA), an agreement between China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to facilitate transit traffic and trade. Pakistan has been supporting Uzbekistan in this regard also.
The road project under this agreement would provide an alternative link between Pakistan and Central Asia while bypassing Afghanistan through the Karakoram Highway which connects Gilgit-Baltistan to China’s Xinjiang region and further on to Central Asia.
Dr Kamilov’s visit was also focused on regional connectivity and he extended invitations to Mr Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for participation in Central Asia-South Asia Connectivity Conference in Tashkent in July.
Mr Khan told Dr Kamilov that he looked forward to visiting Uzbekistan and that his government wanted enhanced trade and regional connectivity.
DELEGATION-LEVEL MEETING
During the delegation-level talks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart Dr Kamilov exchanged views on enhancement of economic cooperation, mutual support in international fora, regional connectivity and tourism promotion.
The two foreign ministers, the Foreign Office said, expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in advancing the rail connectivity between the two countries and agreed on early completion of the Trans-Afghan railway project.
Mr Qureshi called for establishing direct air connectivity between the two countries to boost up trade and tourism. He also stressed the need for quick facilitation of visas for businessmen and tourists.
Visit to GHQ
Dr Kamilov later visited the General Headquarters for a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa. Director General of ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also attended the meeting.
“Matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including the Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region,” the ISPR said in a statement.
Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2021
Click to expand...




Let's make it happen Inshallah!
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,406
2
4,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kirghistan dont need to go through Afghanistan to reach our ports , only Uzbeks are the affected party.
 
Last edited:
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
11,850
4
17,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The bold part. It is a very important geopolitical/geo-economics move.

Bypassing Afghanistan mean all central Asians states trade and commerce will first enter China and then southwards towards Pakistan and eventually to Arabian sea via Gawadar and Karachi. It is very important not to rely on Afghanistan and put all eggs in its basket, hoping stability will come to that country anytime soon. That is the whole reason America and its like minded nations are camped at first place to disrupt this connectivity between Asians states. Afghanistan has become too complex to have stability and peace in near future, and time is of the essence. Asia cannot be held hostage to America and its lackeys design. It must surge forward.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
11,850
4
17,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
1615574915430.png





Its a best way forward. Having a super power, China, as a interdependency state in between bring a lot of stability and geopolitical/diplomatic/military leverage against any extra regional spoilers.

Besides, even if Afghan political solution is found, It will take years to build the infrastructure in that country to support central Asian trade. China and Pakistan already got the required infrastructure.

Iran is the biggest loser here, have to watch out for Persians.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
5,099
60
18,626
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
@CriticalThought Just a thought, but what if we sign a deal with UEC / Klimov where they shift (and own) the RD-93MA facility to Pakistan, but under some 'Made in Pakistan' moniker? This could constitute the physical supply line (via land and air), so it's secure, the question is how to stack the accounting and legal side to circumvent CAATSA.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,406
2
4,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Taimoor Khan said:
View attachment 724025




Its a best way forward. Having a super power, China, as a interdependency state in between bring a lot of stability and geopolitical/diplomatic/military leverage against any extra regional spoilers.

Besides, even if Afghan political solution is found, It will take years to build the infrastructure in that country to support central Asian trade. China and Pakistan already got the required infrastructure.

Iran is the biggest loser here, have to watch out for Persians.
Click to expand...
It requires a Kurdistan like autonomous region (khorasan) in north within Afghanistan that decides it's own trade deals..
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,696
-5
1,686
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
-blitzkrieg- said:
It requires a Kurdistan like autonomous region (khorasan) in north within Afghanistan that decides it's own trade deals..
Click to expand...
I have always held that opinion. Let Uzbekistan annex the uzbek part of Afghanistan and the same does Turkemenistan and Tajikistan also the same while the remaining majority Pashtun lands make a new country... This new Pashtun country will be fundamental for Pakistan's future geopolitics and they come under Pakistan's nuclear umbrella
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,406
2
4,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
I have always held that opinion. Let Uzbekistan annex the uzbek part of Afghanistan and the same does Turkemenistan and Tajikistan also the same while the remaining majority Pashtun lands make a new country... This new Pashtun country will be fundamental for Pakistan's future geopolitics and they come under Pakistan's nuclear umbrella
Click to expand...
The annexation theory doesn't sit well in todays scenario.you have Geneva conventions where all usurped lands are returned.
The model is make new smaller states and have your men sit there and follow your say.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,696
-5
1,686
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
-blitzkrieg- said:
The annexation theory doesn't sit well in todays scenario.you have Geneva conventions where all usurped lands are returned.
The model is make new smaller states and have your men sit there and follow your say.
Click to expand...
Not merely usurped but in the real sense and with common understanding of all parties within Afghanistan completely agreeing to it that the Uzbek-Afghan territories bordering Uzbekistan should join Uzbekistan.. The northern Tajiks bordering Tajikistan should join Tajikistan and the same with the Turkmens living in the close by regions of Turkmenistan. This will not happy in merely as I will annex or by force but in understanding and fully acceptance by all parties. The remaining portion becomes one country consisting of only Pashtuns and to be honest the parts that will join Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkemenistan won't be big but small
 
C

CriticalThought

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
6,459
17
6,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
@CriticalThought Just a thought, but what if we sign a deal with UEC / Klimov where they shift (and own) the RD-93MA facility to Pakistan, but under some 'Made in Pakistan' moniker? This could constitute the physical supply line (via land and air), so it's secure, the question is how to stack the accounting and legal side to circumvent CAATSA.
Click to expand...
As I said on the other thread, I am all for it, but we might be skipping ahead a bit without setting up a proper metals and metallurgy industry first. And, PAC likes mixing and matching East with West.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
11,850
4
17,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
-blitzkrieg- said:
It requires a Kurdistan like autonomous region (khorasan) in north within Afghanistan that decides it's own trade deals..
Click to expand...
QTTA makes Afghanistan irrelevant. Central Asia goes into Xinjiang, China and then use CPEC route via Pakistan to Arabian sea.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PDFChamp
Uzbekistan Prioritizes Pakistani Over Iranian Ports
Replies
8
Views
498
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
S
Is Pakistan’s N-CPEC+ vision finally beginning to take shape? Russian, Chinese, and Pakistani interests are all directly served through N-CPEC+ Andrew
Replies
5
Views
438
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Waqas
If Pakistan cuts US air routes to Afghanistan, USA may impose war over Islamabad: Former US diplomat
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
6K
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
Windjammer
Pakistan holds an ace in poker match with America,
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
CriticalThought
C
NOWorNEVER
China Pulls Pakistan Further into its Economic Orbit
Replies
11
Views
816
Jlaw
Jlaw

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom