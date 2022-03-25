Uzbekistan keen to invest in oil, gas exploration sector in Bangladesh​

Published: March 24, 2022 20:12:56Uzbekistan has expressed its interest to invest in oil and gas exploration sector of Bangladesh.Uzbek energy minister’s advisor Jumaev Jasur Khudaykulovich expressed his country’s interest when he met State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his office in the Power and Energy Ministry on Thursday.Jumaev Jasur Khudaykulovich was leading an 8-member delegation of Uzbekistan when he met Nasrul Hamid, reports UNB.The Uzbek energy minister’s advisor said that his country has vast experience in working in the petrochemical and hydrocarbon sector. It has experience to drill wells to the depth of 700 metres in the underground.He also informed that Uzbekistan has 75 drilling rigs now working across the world of which one is now engaged in Bangladesh as well.The advisor showed interest to work in construction of gas pipelines and in the renewable energy sector and also work with Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex).Uzbekistan’s energy minister A. Sultanov has sent a letter to Nasrul Hamid expressing increased cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and invited him to visit the Central Asian country.Appreciating the interest of Uzbekistan in energy sector cooperation Nasrul said Bangladesh can utilise the experience of the Central Asian nation in the hydrocarbon sector and Uzbekistan can provide training to Bangladeshi engineers in this regard.Akhmedjanov Otabek Ulugbekovich, Gabov Evgeniy Hyich, Parkahoenko Alexander Nikolaevich, Minajitdinov Kuat Maratovich, Dusmukhamedov Erzhigit Daniyalovich, and Baisov Alisher Karabekovich were, among others, present in the meeting.