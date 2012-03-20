Uzbekistan has reportedly cut off 60% of its electricity supplies to Afghanistan.

Reichsmarschall
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 16, 2016
- 11,469
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Also since @Titanium100 keeps calling me false flagger can you please fix my flags for once and for all?It will be better to use UN designation when it comes to discuss about a country. Such provocative and useless branding wouldn't attract much attention neither serves the purpose of title being on subject & about parties involved.
Regards,
He might be relying on a source and Admin will decide whether to allow the source or not. Report the matter and move on.Take proper action bro..
May I know your views on the UNSC designations of the Gaddafi and Assad systems / governments ?It will be better to use UN designation when it comes to discuss about a country. Such provocative and useless branding wouldn't attract much attention neither serves the purpose of title being on subject & about parties involved.
Regards,
Check with the UN by yourself or if at-least, an influenced designation is not used merely to serve the purpose of pro-claimed western democracy police.May I know your views on the UNSC designations of the Gaddafi and Assad systems / governments ?