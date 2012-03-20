What's new

Uzbekistan has reportedly cut off 60% of its electricity supplies to Afghanistan.

It will be better to use UN designation when it comes to discuss about a country. Such provocative and useless branding wouldn't attract much attention neither serves the purpose of title being on subject & about parties involved.

It will be better to use UN designation when it comes to discuss about a country. Such provocative and useless branding wouldn't attract much attention neither serves the purpose of title being on subject & about parties involved.

Also since @Titanium100 keeps calling me false flagger can you please fix my flags for once and for all?
 
It will be better to use UN designation when it comes to discuss about a country. Such provocative and useless branding wouldn't attract much attention neither serves the purpose of title being on subject & about parties involved.

May I know your views on the UNSC designations of the Gaddafi and Assad systems / governments ?
 
May I know your views on the UNSC designations of the Gaddafi and Assad systems / governments ?
Check with the UN by yourself or if at-least, an influenced designation is not used merely to serve the purpose of pro-claimed western democracy police.
 
If the Afghan economy continues to capsize, then a large influx of people into Pakistan will be inevitable. Sudden increase in population of Pakistani border lands will strain the countries capital resources. Pakistan should build infrastructure and export its surplus power to Afghanistan at subsidized rate. It may cost some coin in the short term, but will be better for both parties in the long run.
 
