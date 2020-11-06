Uzbekistan FM stresses on economic, cultural cooperation with Bangladesh

November 06, 11:41 PM UNB NEWS - UNB NEWSUzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov Khafizovich has stressed economic, trade and cultural cooperation with Bangladesh.Uzbekistan and Bangladesh have very good potential for cooperation and accumulated great experience already, he said, adding that “We must concentrate on our economic, trade and cultural cooperation in the future.”Khafizovich came up with the remarks at a ceremony where newly appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Zahangir Alam presented a copy of credentials to him on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.“We are starting some reconstruction of infrastructures in Afghanistan. The main step would be to establish road communication starting from Mazar-i-Sharif to Kabul and Peshawar from there to South Asia.”, he said.“We hope Bangladesh will support this issue for our mutual interest and cooperation.” Khafizovich said.Both countries have good opportunities for trade relations especially in the field of textile and Uzbekistan has high quality cotton which can be used in Bangladesh, he said.Beside, Bangladesh Ambassador Zahangir Alam requested to open Uzbekistan embassy in Dhaka as the country has many places of Islamic touristic values.Bangladesh also raised the issue of resuming Uzbekistan Airways direct passenger flight to expand trade between the countries.