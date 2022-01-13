Uzbek and Pashtun Taliban at Loggerheads with each other in the Northern Provinces

Whatever is happening in Afghanistan is just because of american tools that are being played very smartly to brainwash against each other.



Recent events indicates that there are hidden agenda to make a Chaos among afghani Tajiks, uzbiks and pashtuns.

So that USA can easily get military bases either in Tajikistan or in Uzbekistan. There agenda is to divide Tajik, uzbek and pushtun within Taliban first and then from out side make an excuse to attack the country.



The only solution: Taliban should focus only on Afghanistan prosperity and respect the border of neighboring countries, then USA can't do the shit again.