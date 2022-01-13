What's new

Uzbek and Pashtun Taliban at Loggerheads with each other in the Northern Provinces

Following the arrest of the famous Uzbek Taliban commander, Makhdoom Alam, his angry supporters disarmed the Pashtun Taliban in Faryab. Commander Makhdoom Alam was arrested in Mazar-e-Sharif yesterday on the orders of the "Taliban leadership".
Naqibullah Fayeq, the former governor of Faryab province, said Makhdoom Alam, a senior Taliban commander, was arrested on Wednesday night by the group led by Mullah Fazel in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Mawlawi Makhdoom Alem, a senior ethnic Uzbek commander of the Taliban, was directly responsible for the fall of 6 northern provinces (Faryab, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pol, Samangan, Balkh & Baghlan) to the Taliban. Alem's men also fought in Panjshir.
1642087591461.png


Four intra Taliban clashes across Afghanistan were reported in the past week in which 11 Taliban died:
Maimanay (6 Jan),Bilcheragh (9 Jan) ,Sholgara (11 Jan) ,Seighan (12 Jan).
1642088135919.png

1642088147207.png

1642088175957.png
 
Whatever is happening in Afghanistan is just because of american tools that are being played very smartly to brainwash against each other.

Recent events indicates that there are hidden agenda to make a Chaos among afghani Tajiks, uzbiks and pashtuns.
So that USA can easily get military bases either in Tajikistan or in Uzbekistan. There agenda is to divide Tajik, uzbek and pushtun within Taliban first and then from out side make an excuse to attack the country.

The only solution: Taliban should focus only on Afghanistan prosperity and respect the border of neighboring countries, then USA can't do the shit again.
 
Finally they will get back to fighting each other. Pashtun Taliban have been busy trying to chop their own feet for a while now. Biggest mistake was not giving enough representation to north.

North has risen up 😂
Source is a known liar making up stuff as he goes.
There are lots of videos popping up on social media now. Even Uzbek commander of region has been arrested.
 
Update: No clashes between Taliban of any ethnicity in Faryab. A few hundred angry protestors overmanned a military vehicle and took its weapons. Protestors are angry that a senior local Taliban commander was arrested.

Taliban is probably just clearing its ranks from warlords as they allied themselves with many problematic individuals during their fast takeover of Afghanistan.

Liars from panjshir will keep spreading bs stories, while the Taliban crushed their retarded resistance in 3 days.
 
