Uzbek and Pashtun Taliban at Loggerheads with each other in the Northern Provinces

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
Following the arrest of the famous Uzbek Taliban commander, Makhdoom Alam, his angry supporters disarmed the Pashtun Taliban in Faryab. Commander Makhdoom Alam was arrested in Mazar-e-Sharif yesterday on the orders of the "Taliban leadership".
Mawlawi Makhdoom Alem, a senior ethnic Uzbek commander of the Taliban, was directly responsible for the fall of 6 northern provinces (Faryab, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pol, Samangan, Balkh & Baghlan) to the Taliban. Alem's men also fought in Panjshir.
Four intra Taliban clashes across Afghanistan were reported in the past week in which 11 Taliban died:
Maimanay (6 Jan),Bilcheragh (9 Jan) ,Sholgara (11 Jan) ,Seighan (12 Jan).
