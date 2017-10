"By Interpol" means - on an Interpol red warrant. Interpol, is a coordinating agency, and not an enforcement one.

The Pakistani consulate in Dubai confirmed on Monday that Uzair Baloch, a notorious leader of the Lyari gang war, has been arrested by Interpol at Dubai airport.Baloch was traveling from Muscat to Dubai, when the arrest took place. Previously, he was sentenced to imprisonment in Pakistan but was not arrested.Dear El Siid, This thread was created today, because Uzair Baloch confessed, to "some" of his crimes in Sindh High Court today.Kulbhushan, Mullah Mansoor, Baba Ladla, and after nearly +/-2yrs in PK custody - Uzair Baloch. The writing is pretty clear on the wall.