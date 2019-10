I have a few questions from my Pakistani brothers, many of you see India as a oppressive regime. Compare our PM to Hitler. While you call China iron brothers.This is an article from a Uyghur prisoners who fled from China’s re-education camps, and was granted asylum in Sweden. They were forced to stop religious practices, forced to eat pork, etc etc, at the threat of capital punishment if they don't comply.I understand every country has strategic partners, but I want to know Pakistan's perspective on these. What do you think about this, and why is there no major backlash when a million Muslim's are in camps and another few millions have fled the country.NOTE : I'm not able to find a relevant thread, mods please update.