Truth about Uyghurs and the West:

The Uyghurs are a political and nationalistic movement, not an Islamic one. The ETIM or the East Turkestan Islamic Movement have been listed in the United Nations Security Council as a terrorist group. Until of course, their God-Father eternal, america, had the ETIM removed from the terrorist group listing, November 2020. The same america that told the world that Iraq had WMD.People truly are gullible and hopelessly naive to believe every word that comes out Western MSM. The same way people believed Iraq had WMD, stood by and watched 500,000 Iraqi children die due to american sanctions. And then again, the same people who sat mindlessly numb as the world witnessed how britain and france bombed Libya, all because the West dictated that "Qaddafi must go."It's convenient for the Western Mainstream Media to highlight and amplify their focus on Uyghurs, since america has a new enemy, China. It's the same Modus Operandi when america was demonizing Russia. No one ever bothers to study what the historical background is. The Zionist owned and controlled Western Empire has a historical record of arming, indoctrinating, training and supporting armed groups which periodically morph into terrorist outfits. Be it Osama Bin Laden and his Al-Qaeda terrorist group, where Osama was trained by the CIA and was it's point-man in the Soviet-Afghan War. Or be it Syria or Libya, where america/britain/france have used their henchmen (turkey, emirates, saudis) to arm, train and indoctrinate terrorist groups to bring war, bloodshed and chaos in those countries.Uyghurs are no different, where they have been clandestinely used by turkey, in Syria.Here, the West has again shown how they use Islam as a pretext to further their cause. They (West) hide behind the curtains and pull the strings of their puppets (turkey, emirates, qatar, saudis and etc), and their puppets use these pawns (nusra, al-qaeda, hts, isis) to spread terror, bloodshed and chaos.European Research:One of the main actors, a puppet state of the Zionist-West, is Turkey. Where Turkey played a pivotal role when america/britain/france were aiming at Libya. It is Turkey who did the dirty work on the ground for it's Zionist-Western masters. Since america was already embroiled in wars, tangled up in Afghanistan (10 years at the time, 2011/2012) and Iraq (7 years at the time, 2011/2012). It was Turkey who provided the terrorist fighters to ignite civil war in Libya. Their (Turks) route into Libya was through massive construction contracts it obtained when Libyan Government awarded Turkish companies.I see many bright minds, young and ambitious, on this forum. Yet most are misguided, misinformed and some yet are utterly ignorant. No one bothers to investigate, to research or to study both sides of the story before weighing on the subject. And majority devoid of ever going to the Noble Qur'an for guidance.I have warned my people (Pakistanis) a million times about watching out for deception and traps. They (kuffar) are after Pakistan, not because Pakistan has Oil, or Gold, or Minerals. No ... it's because Pakistan is the first and only Muslim State to have an active, deadly Arsenal of Nuclear Weapons capable of annihilating israel, if israel ever dared to demolish Masjid Al-Aqsa and Qubrat-ul-Sakhra. A few weeks ago, when israeli terrorist state sent in it's thugs to beat out the Muslims from performing Salah in Masjid Al-Aqsa and kicking out Palestinians from their homes to make way for israeli settlements in Sheikh Jarrah (East Jerusalem). The Palestinians launched protests. In one of those protests which was video recorded, they called out the Army of one Muslim nation to respond to israeli aggression. The Army was of Pakistan ... NOT turkey, NOT qatar, NOT egypt, NOT jordan, NOT sauds and most certainly NOT emirates.China is Pakistan's primary and most important ally, partner and brother nation and neighbor. China has been there for Pakistan, in moral, political and tangible support for Pakistan in our most testing of times (Alhumdulillah ala Shukrillah). China has not declared War on Islam, it has been america, britain, france and the rest of the zionist-West over several centuries. China didn't send out Crusades, the zionist-West did. China didn't colonize two thirds of the planet and imposed it's hegemony on the world, the zionist-West did. The millions of Bengal indians who died of starvation, wasn't because of China, it was britain the colonial/imperial master that ordered the entire grain stock to be shipped back to britain for their war. China doesn't have upto 1000 military bases around the world, the zionist-Western states of america does.The Uyghur issue is being sensationalized because the West now wants China as an enemy. The Uyghurs are being used to corner Pakistanis, because China is it's most important ally. The Uyghur problem is being amplified by the zionist-Western MSM to try and proliferate their narrative of a China vs Islam scenario. They (zionist-West) want Muslims (2 billion on the planet) and China (1.4 billion on the planet) to fight each other, so they can keep ruling the world for another 100 years.You guys seriously need to get your head screwed on right. They are making fools out of you and you are falling for it every step of the way like a bunch of mindless buffoons. From Syria War, to Iraq War, to Libya War, to Turkey, to Saudis, to Emiratis .... you are being taken for a ride and you are willing participants without any serious investigation, or research or going to the Noble Qur'an for guidance. Instead you believe everything they (zionist-Western MSM) is feeding you through misinformation news outlets.Remember Dajjal is the master of deception.