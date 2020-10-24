Uyghur 'unrest' was a CIA narrative planned to destabilize China, top US army Chief admits. 2018

Col Lawrence Wilkerson admits to USA involvement in fomenting civil unrest in Xinjiang China using Uighurs. The CIA wanted to destabilize China, and intelligence strategists had decided that the best way to do it would be to foment unrest among Uyghurs in Xinjiang to create pressure on Beijing. Ronpaul liberty channel 2018.