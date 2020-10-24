What's new

Uyghur 'unrest' was a CIA narrative planned to destabilize China, top US army Chief admits. 2018

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,305
1
63,669
Country
China
Location
China
Uyghur 'unrest' was a CIA narrative planned to destabilize China, top US army Chief admits. 2018
Col Lawrence Wilkerson admits to USA involvement in fomenting civil unrest in Xinjiang China using Uighurs. The CIA wanted to destabilize China, and intelligence strategists had decided that the best way to do it would be to foment unrest among Uyghurs in Xinjiang to create pressure on Beijing. Ronpaul liberty channel 2018.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top