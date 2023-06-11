What's new

🇨🇳 Uyghur student convicted after posting protests video on WeChat

Uyghur student convicted after posting protests video on WeChat

Kamile Wayit, 19, sentenced in China for ‘advocating extremism’ by sharing footage of anti-lockdown unrest
A Uyghur student who was detained in Xinjiang in December after posting a video on WeChat of the “white paper” protests has been convicted of “advocating extremism”.

Kamile Wayit, 19, was detained in Atush on 12 December the day after returning home from university in Henan, a province in central China. She has not been heard from since, but last week a spokesperson from China’s ministry for foreign affairs confirmed to the Economist magazine that Wayit had been sentenced on 25 March “for the crime of advocating extremism”. The spokesperson did not confirm the length of the sentence but it can be up to five years.
