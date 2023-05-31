What's new

Uyghur rights: Clothing firms under fire over forced labor

I request all Chinese members and their cheerleaders to call this a propaganda and dismiss it as such.
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

05/25/2023May 25, 2023

Skechers, Zara and several other fashion brands are facing a complaint filed by a group of NGOs in Paris that accuses them of profiting from crimes against the Uyghur minority in China.


A woman wearing a face mask in a textile factory in Xinjiang

Activists say clothing brands don't have full control over their subcontractors in China

Activist groups are demanding an investigation of a number of leading international fashion brands, accusing them of being complicit in crimes against members of the Uyghur ethnic community in China.

A new complaint was filed in Paris last week by the anticorruption campaign organization Sherpa, the Ethics on Labels collective, the European Uyghur Institute and a Uyghur woman who was detained in a camp run by the Chinese government in the Xinjiang region.

The complaint names the French subsidiary of Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo and its parent company Fast Retailing, as well as Inditex, the owner of the Zara brand, French fashion house SMCP and US-based footwear manufacturer Skechers.

The complaint focuses on the alleged abuses in the Xinjiang region of China. Human rights organizations believe that over a million people, mostly Uyghur Muslims, are being held in "reeducation camps" and that many of them are forced to work against their will.
The activists say the companies are complicit in crimes against humanity, genocide, aggravated bondage and human trafficking.
Specifically, the NGOs believe that the companies do not have full control over their subcontractors, which is causing them to sell goods with components from forced-labor factories.

"Multinational companies who use cotton from the region or resort to subcontractors benefiting from Chinese government programs cannot ignore that their products could be made with Uyghur forced labor," the complaint added. "By marketing these products, the fashion industry is profiting from the serious crimes committed against this population."

The statement also said that "20% of the world's cotton production originates from the Uyghur region, so one in five cotton garments could be tainted by Uyghur forced labor."

The Chinese government has dismissed claims of forced labor and insists the camps are vocational centers designed to stop the spread of extremism.

US ban on Xinjiang products​

In a statement to DW, a spokesperson for Fast Retailing in Tokyo said that the company was aware of the complaint due to media reports.

"While we have not been notified by the authorities, if and when notified, we will cooperate fully with the investigation to reaffirm there is no forced labor in our supply chains," the company said.

The same groups filed a similar complaint in April 2021. However, the public prosecutor in Paris shut it down on the grounds that it did not have the jurisdiction to prosecute this type of offense.

thediplomat.com

The Complex Reality of Uyghur Forced Labor: Unveiling the Products Implicated

A new report reveals that the Chinese government has invested substantial resources in developing an extensive network of compulsory labor, encompassing a wide range of industries.
thediplomat.com

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

World's apparel, sneakers hub Vietnam struggles as US ban on Xinjiang cotton bites

Tighter US rules to ban imports from China's Xinjiang are compounding pressure on Vietnam's apparel and footwear makers, hitting a sector that has already shed nearly 90,000 jobs since October in the global manufacturing hub as demand slowed. Among garment exporters, Vietnam has faced the worst hi
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 

