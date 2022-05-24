What's new

Uyghur girl debates online why Uyghurs get so much government prefential treatment

Uyghur girl debates online why Uyghurs get so much government preferential treatment


This Uyghur girl posted the result of her post graduate entrance exam, her score is very low but still passed the exam admission line set by the government for Xinjiang minorities while the same score will be far from the admission line in other parts of China. Many netizens complained about this injustice after watching her previous vlog and some said something that really upset this Uyghur girl so she decided to post this video to explain.

She thanked the government for this preferential policy and insists this is the government policy for decades, people should calmly look at this issue and not get too emotional.

The same preferential policy also applies to national civil servant exam. Civil servant jobs now are the most sought after jobs in China, tens of million young college graduates apply and take a national exam for these jobs but only very few can get one,
Civil servant jobs are known for being highly paid, stable with lots of bonuses, social , medical and housing benefits and vacations. A dream job in China.
 
In the vlog she showed the evidence that it's a Chinese law, it always is, and tells those who failed the exam not to take out their anger at her

Uyghurs are getting preferential treatment alright, but not the kind people would wish for


Girls as young as 10 are being detained and heads shaved for not being Han
Ruzigul Turghun and Ayshem Turghun
1653406531811.png



The faces from China’s Uyghur detention camps


Hopefully someday the Auschwitz like museum is built for Uyghurs
 

if she didn't record this piece, she would be in a concentration camp
 

