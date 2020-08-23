What's new

Uyghur Babies Killed by Doctors

The evil that is Communist China is increasingly visible for anyone with eyes who want to see.


The latest example comes from an obstetrician who formerly worked in hospitals in the Xianjang province of western China, home to the Uyghur Muslim religious minority. It makes for brutal reading. From the Radio Free Asia story:

Hospitals in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) were forced to abort and kill babies born in excess of family planning limits or who were in utero less than three years after the mother’s previous birth, according to a Uyghur obstetrician and other sources. . . .
“Every hospital had a family-planning unit that was responsible for implementation — who had how many kids, when they’d given birth to them — they tracked all of this,” she said.
“The regulations were so strict: there had to be three or four years between children. There were babies born at nine months who we killed after inducing labor. They did that in the maternity wards, because those were the orders.”

Abdulla told RFA that hospital family-planning units carried out the operations, including for women who were “eight and nine months pregnant,” adding that in some cases, medical staff would “even kill the babies after they’d been born.”

For babies who had been born at the hospital outside of family-planning limits, she said, “they would kill them and dispose of the body.”
Oh i see radio free asia + national review are both based in US.

lets not talk about wion

LeL
 
Not Turkey its israel behind all these false games all around the world & they wants to keep Turkey away from China because Pakistan already closesd friend of China you can see several these kinds of fake news by false flagers every day every time because this is the era of FITHNA...
 
I just hope this is not true. However, sad thing is, this is probably happening in lot of countries around the world. It's a shame on humanity
 
The Uighur may be weak to fight back for their justice but those arrogant dont realized the great all mighty is watching..
 
The only ones who are fighting for justice are Kurds, they deserve a Kurdistan with such a massive population.
 
