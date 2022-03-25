Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, announced that the government has decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. "" Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.This is arguably the first major announcement by Dhami after being reelected as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Implementation of UCC was one of the poll promises made by the BJP in the run-up to the Uttarakhand elections 2022.Welcoming the move, RP Singh, national spokesperson, BJP said that 'law must be equal for all the citizens'. "Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in Uttarakhand. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami keeps his promise," Singh said in a tweet.Quite contrary to Dhami's claims, however, Uttarakhand may not be the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code as Goa, another BJP ruled state is currently the only state in India to have implemented UCC.” then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said last year.