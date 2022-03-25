What's new

Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code

lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
3,984
-44
4,317
Country
India
Location
India
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, announced that the government has decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. "The state cabinet unanimously approved that a committee (of experts) will be constituted at the earliest and UCC will be implemented in the state. This will be the first state to do so," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.


This is arguably the first major announcement by Dhami after being reelected as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Implementation of UCC was one of the poll promises made by the BJP in the run-up to the Uttarakhand elections 2022.


Welcoming the move, RP Singh, national spokesperson, BJP said that 'law must be equal for all the citizens'. "Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in Uttarakhand. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami keeps his promise," Singh said in a tweet.


Quite contrary to Dhami's claims, however, Uttarakhand may not be the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code as Goa, another BJP ruled state is currently the only state in India to have implemented UCC.


Goa has what Constitutional framers envisaged for India — a Uniform Civil Code... And I have had the great privilege of administering justice under that Code. It applies in marriage and succession, governing all Goans irrespective of religious affiliation. I have heard a lot of academic talk about the Uniform Civil Code. I would request all those intellectuals to simply come here and learn the administration of justice to know what it turns out to be,” then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said last year.

https://www.timesnownews.com/india/...-says-cm-pushkar-singh-dhami-article-90422823
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,624
1
85,717
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
5000 years old way of life would be implemented on all residents of Uttarakhand

Every dalit groom would have to ask for at least 100 policemen to ride a horse on his wedding
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Akshay89
BJP MP demands Uniform Civil Code in Rajya Sabha
2
Replies
25
Views
385
jamahir
jamahir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Uttarakhand CM's 'Akhand Bharat' Map Stirs Row Before Swearing-In
Replies
1
Views
279
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
K
Amid Protests, Kerala Government School Implements Gender-Neutral Uniform
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
KedarT
K
jamahir
India - Dalit cook sacked in Uttarakhand after upper caste students refuse to eat food prepared by her
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Akshay89
BJP won Uttar Pradesh Election 2022
22 23 24 25 26 27
Replies
398
Views
8K
Viper 94
Viper 94

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom