Uttarakhand CM's 'Akhand Bharat' Map Stirs Row Before Swearing-In

Sep 26, 2018
1625422823133.png


Before the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday, 4 July, he landed in a controversy over tweet containing a so-called map of ‘Akhand Bharat (undivided India), which leaves out parts of Ladakh and areas currently occupied by Pakistan.

This comes just days after Twitter had displayed a distorted map of India on its website, for which it had faced the citizens’ anger. Two FIRs were also filed against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari soon after. Similarly, last year, Twitter had depicted Leh as part of China.

Dhami will be the state’s third chief minister within the last four months. He had tweeted the controversial map back in 2015.

Uttarakhand CM's 'Akhand Bharat' Map Stirs Row Before Swearing-In

BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami will be Uttarakhand's third CM in the last four months.
Nov 14, 2015
No wonder the IA is getting stretched beyond its limit...

The more diffusion across the LAC the better....

India still has 20 divisions facing Pak! And, China's pressure is exponentially increasing.....

The more of the Hindutva the better.....

 
