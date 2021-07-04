Uttarakhand CM's 'Akhand Bharat' Map Stirs Row Before Swearing-In BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami will be Uttarakhand's third CM in the last four months.

Before the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday, 4 July, he landed in a controversy over tweet containing a so-called map of ‘(undivided India), which leaves out parts of Ladakh and areas currently occupied by Pakistan.This comes just days after Twitter had displayed a distorted map of India on its website, for which it had faced the citizens’ anger. Two FIRs were also filed against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari soon after. Similarly, last year, Twitter had depicted Leh as part of China.Dhami will be the state’s third chief minister within the last four months. He had tweeted the controversial map back in 2015.