Uttar Pradesh: Woman IPS officer(Women Helpline-1090-incharge) absent from work without permission, reports say she is on 7-month London tour

Some reports suggest that Alankrita Singh is on 7-month London tour. She has been suspended under the All India Service Act 1969.

alankrita singh

alankrita singh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has suspended UP IPS officer Alankrita Singh for being absent from work without any intimation and on charges of indiscipline. Alankrita is a 2008 batch officer.

The IPS officer was absent from work since October 2021. The state home department took the action against the officer following instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Some reports suggest that the IPS officer is in British capital London. She was last posted as SP (Women and Child Protection) (1090). On October 19, 2021, she reportedly called ADG (Women and Child Protection) on WhatsApp call and informed her senior that she was in London. Since then, Alankrita was absent from work.

Her suspension was issued after it was confirmed that she was continuously absent from work and was reportedly in London without out getting her leave sanctioned by the government.

Till her suspension period, the IPS officer will be attached to DGP headquarters. She has been suspended under All India Service Act 1969.
 

