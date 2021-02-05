Uttar Pradesh: NIA arrests Gonda man linked to fake notes racket

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shadab Khan, was arrested from near his home at Mugaljot village in the Khorahasa area on Monday.

In a joint operation, the Lucknow and Mumbai units of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested the suspected prime accused of a fake Indian currency notes (FICN) racket from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. The accused, identified as Mohammad Shadab Khan, was arrested from near his home at Mugaljot village in the Khorahasa area on Monday. He allegedly used to bring fake notes from the India-Bangladesh border and distribute them. The NIA has taken him to Mumbai. In a press note, the NIA said that following an investigation, officials found the fake notes were coming from Bangladesh. They will now try to trace the traffickers based there. The accused Khan had been absconding since October 2018. The accused Mohammad Shadab Khan was the key player in FICN smuggling racket as he was responsible for taking the delivery of the notes at Malda, West Bengal valued Rs 4,78,000 from Samir Mondal and take it to Mumbai, Maharashtra. It would then be circulated in different parts of India. Investigation of the case has also revealed that the original source of FICN is from across the Indo-Bangladesh Border. The case is in connection to the seizure of 239 of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the denomination of 2,000 with a face value Rs 4,78,000. A case was registered on October 11, 2018 in Thane. After investigation, three more were arrested. A charge sheet was filed against the eight accused in a Special NIA court in Mumbai. Further investigation in the case is underway.