Uttar Pradesh: Hindu mob attacks Dalit wedding, assault guests and molests women for the usage of horses during wedding procession

Cops: Upper Caste men beat up Dalit groom, others; 25 booked
Meerut | Updated: May 11, 2023 04:26 IST
A 24-year-old Dalit groom and others were allegedly beaten up and he was forced to come down the mare by 20-25 “Upper Caste” men when a wedding procession was passing through Sohalla Jatav Basti in Agra in the evening of May 4, said police.
In her complaint, Geeta stated that when her daughter’s wedding procession was passing through Sohalla Basti, 20 to 25 Upper Caste men armed with sticks and iron rods forced her son-in-law to come down the mare and thrashed him and others, saying that “Dalit grooms do not go to their marriage on the mare in our village, how dare you?”
Geeta further said when Dalits men came to the rescue of the groom and others at Radha Krishna Marriage Hall, the Upper Caste men thrashed them and chased them away, besides they also molested Dalit women.
The attackers also cut the power supply to the marriage hall, disrupting the ceremony, and hurled casteist slurs, she alleged.
Police said that based on the complaint five named — Yogesh Thakur, Rahul Kumar, Sonu Thakur, Kunal and Shishupal — and 20 unidentified people were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
However, no arrest has so far been made, said police.
