What's new

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
554
-13
494
Country
India
Location
India
25 September, 2020

OpIndia Staff
Hindu girl Priya (L)


In a barbaric act, a 23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage. The incident has occurred in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.
According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday had recovered a beheaded body of a woman in a forest area near Preet Nagar under the Chopan police station area. The police officials said that the father of the deceased, Laxminarayan, identified the deceased as Priya Soni from her shoes and clothes.
The father of the deceased informed the police that her daughter Priya had married a Muslim youth named as Ejaz Ahmed against the wishes of the family about a month and a half ago. According to the father of the deceased, Ejaz was pressuring her to convert to Islam, to which she disagreed.
The police officials have said that Ejaz had kept her at a lodge in the Obra area and was continuously pressurising her to convert to Islam. As the Hindu girl refused to convert, the angry Ejaz called upon another friend Shoaib Akhtar. The two Muslim youth carried Priya to a nearby forest area and killed her.
Accused had run away, was later nabbed
SP Ashish Srivastava said the woman’s beheaded body was found in a forest area near Preet Nagar under the Chopan police station area on Monday.
The two accused had run away after murdering Priya. The Police had deployed teams to trace the accused. The accused were later nabbed from Baggha Nala Pul early Thursday morning, the SP said.
The police officials said that they have recovered the mobile phone of the deceased along with a knife, iron rod and car. The National Security Act will also be invoked against them, the SP added.

www.opindia.com

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
 
darksider

darksider

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2014
1,684
1
2,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Suspects if proven guilty should face harsh punishment.
muslims should ask about change of religion before marriage not after.if other party dont agree on change of religion then just leave if you are too sensitive about it.they shouldn't marry a non Muslim hindu male or female from start.
Opindia is a hindu propaganda website.they are not Trust worthy.
If you have other source please link it.
 
Last edited:
A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
554
-13
494
Country
India
Location
India
darksider said:
Suspects if proven guilty then should face harsh punishment.
muslims should ask about change of religion before marriage not after.if other party dont agree on change of religion then just leave if you are too sensitive about it.
Opindia is a hindu propaganda website.
If you have other source please link it.
Click to expand...
www.indiatoday.in

Woman's beheaded body found in UP's Sonbhadra, husband killed her after she refused to convert: Police

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district after she refused to convert her religion after marriage, police said. The woman's beheaded body was found in a forest area near Preet Nagar on Monday.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top