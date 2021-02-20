Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Begin Recruitment For 50,000 Vacant Posts In Govt Departments
In a big boost for employment generation in the Uttar Pradesh (UP), Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts in various government departments, reports Hindustan Times.
CM Adityanath has given the go-ahead to UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) to begin the two-stage recruitment process. It is expected that the first part of the selection process will be in a form of a written examination comprising of 100 questions. The candidates who qualify will then be called for the final examination which will be based on the post they are applying for.
Furthermore, the commission will also begin to announce the results of 13 recruitment examinations conducted by it over the past two years before 2020 whose results are still awaited. The results will be announced over the next two months.
As many as 9,212 posts of women health workers in the family welfare department, 7,882 posts for Lekhpal in the revenue department, 1,817 posts of assistant Group C in the agricultural directorate, 1,137 post of junior assistant in the revenue department, 1,068 posts in accounts and audit department, 874 posts of the surveyor in sugarcane department, 700 posts of laboratory technicians, 694 posts of the forest guard, 622 posts of instructors and 456 posts of x-ray technician are said to be currently vacant across UP.
