Uttam Mk2 AESA

Two banks of the River
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Apr 19, 2022
- 93
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Uttam Mk2 has 968 TRMs, almost 30% more than Mk1. Uttam MK1 will be used on Tejas Mk1A and Uttam Mk2 will be used on Tejas MK2.
your Uttam is based on Israeli AESA (EL/M-2052)Uttam Mk2 has 968 TRMs, almost 30% more than Mk1. Uttam MK1 will be used on Tejas Mk1A and Uttam Mk2 will be used on Tejas MK2.
Uttam was in development and testing long before ELM2052 was delivered to IAF.your Uttam is based on Israeli AESA (EL/M-2052)
i mean they gave tech to you you should thanks to Israel and west for the development of Tej@$$ and its subsystemsUttam was in development and testing long before ELM2052 was delivered to IAF.
DRDO AEW&CS was in works since early 2000s. Once that system was tested in 2011, the plan to create a radar for fighter jet based on that technology was approved within a year. The ELM2052 came into scene much later in 2017 when we wanted DARIN III Jaguars to have AESA.i mean they gave tech to you you should thanks to Israel and west for the development of Tej@$$ and its subsystems
they gave you tech for AESA and that's allDRDO AEW&CS was in works since early 2000s. Once that system was tested in 2011, the plan to create a radar for fighter jet based on that technology was approved within a year. The ELM2052 came into scene much later in 2017 when we wanted DARIN III Jaguars to have AESA.
Israeli and Russian help in radars has been taken in BMD surveillance platforms. Not in Airborne AESA systems.
And we would really like to have Western backing in technology but it hasn't happened as of yet. It's less than half of what China received.
New Recruit
Even better, it will work atleast.they gave you tech for AESA and that's all
All I can say is that the construction of Uttam is not at all similar to ELM2052.they gave you tech for AESA and that's all
are you trolling??? read my above postAll I can say is that the construction of Uttam is not at all similar to ELM2052.
yeah yeah. just like your raptor of the east MKI that cowardly run away on 27 FEB 2019Even better, it will work atleast.