Uttam Mk2 AESA

DRDO AEW&CS was in works since early 2000s. Once that system was tested in 2011, the plan to create a radar for fighter jet based on that technology was approved within a year. The ELM2052 came into scene much later in 2017 when we wanted DARIN III Jaguars to have AESA.



Israeli and Russian help in radars has been taken in BMD surveillance platforms. Not in Airborne AESA systems.



And we would really like to have Western backing in technology but it hasn't happened as of yet. It's less than half of what China received.