Here is the excerpt from Air force technology.



The JH-7 is powered by two Rolls-Royce Spey Mk202 turbofan engines. Each engine can produce 54.29kN of dry thrust and its thrust after burner is 91.26kN.



"The first JH-7 prototype was rolled out in August 1988."

The engine is 5.2m long. Its diameter is 1.09m. The dry weight of the engine is 1,856kg.



The Spey Mk202 engine was introduced in 1960. The engine was first received by China in 1975.



China signed an agreement with Rolls Royce in 1975 to reproduce the Spey Mk202 engine through reverse engineering.



The Chinese produced engine is designated as WS-9 Qinling turbofan engine and its trail production began in 1976. The WS-9 incorporated in the JH-7A aircraft is a licensed copy of the Spey Mk202 engine.



Performance

The aircraft can fly at a maximum speed of 1,808km/h. Its cruise speed is 903km/h. The normal and ferry ranges of the JH-7 are 1,759km and 3,700km respectively. The service ceiling of the aircraft is 16,000m. The aircraft weighs around 14,500kg while its maximum take-off weight is 28,475kg.

