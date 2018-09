Key point:

China and US are fighting for global dominance via new trade routes through Pakistan.

Through CPEC and BRI, China can become the NEW center of Global Trade and overtake the US economically, while the U.S. wants to frustrate their hopes.

US wants to discredit BRI by gaining leverage over Pak. IMF loans are the way currently to "expose" CPEC, at least that's what the media will say.

Pakistan Matters! Pakistan can be in driver's seat if we stay focused on our development. Forget about other's priorities, they are better at us at taking care of their own needs.