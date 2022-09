USS Zumwalt operating in 7th fleet in potential first deployment

Navy's Stealth Destroyer May Be On Its First Operational Deployment The USS Zumwalt is now operating as part of the Navy's forward-deployed 7th Fleet and the service says its conducting "fleet operations."

The U.S. Navy’s USS(DDG-1000) stealthy guided-missile destroyer recently departed Guam after making a brief port call starting on September 19. A corresponding announcement released by the Navy that same day explained that this is the first time the USS Zumwalt has pulled into Guam and that the vessel will now "continue operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region." Based on this announcement, itthat the highly advanced destroyer may be marking its first operational deployment, although we are awaiting confirmation from the Navy, which did not answer the question directly in their response toinitial inquiry.“USSis conducting operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet,” Lt. Mark Langford, U.S. Navy spokesperson, said in a statement to. “Integratinginto fleet operations, as well as with allies and partners, is an important step for the DDG 1000 class and for the Navy.class destroyers maximize stealth, size, power, and computing capacity – fielding an array of weapons systems and cutting-edge technologies to fight forces in the air, on and under the sea, and on land.”has reached back out to the Navy to try and confirm that this is officially USS’s first operational deployment, but has yet to hear back.