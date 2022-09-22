What's new

USS Zumwalt operating in 7th fleet in potential first deployment

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
12,853
3
17,156
Country
United States
Location
United States
Navy’s Stealth Destroyer May Be On Its First Operational Deployment

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart

The U.S. Navy’s USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) stealthy guided-missile destroyer recently departed Guam after making a brief port call starting on September 19. A corresponding announcement released by the Navy that same day explained that this is the first time the USS Zumwalthas pulled into Guam and that the vessel will now "continue operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region." Based on this announcement, it appears that the highly advanced destroyer may be marking its first operational deployment, although we are awaiting confirmation from the Navy, which did not answer the question directly in their response to The War Zone's initial inquiry.

“USS Zumwalt is conducting operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet,” Lt. Mark Langford, U.S. Navy spokesperson, said in a statement to The War Zone. “Integrating Zumwalt into fleet operations, as well as with allies and partners, is an important step for the DDG 1000 class and for the Navy. Zumwalt class destroyers maximize stealth, size, power, and computing capacity – fielding an array of weapons systems and cutting-edge technologies to fight forces in the air, on and under the sea, and on land.”

The War Zone has reached back out to the Navy to try and confirm that this is officially USS Zumwalt’s first operational deployment, but has yet to hear back.


www.thedrive.com

Navy's Stealth Destroyer May Be On Its First Operational Deployment

The USS Zumwalt is now operating as part of the Navy's forward-deployed 7th Fleet and the service says its conducting "fleet operations."
www.thedrive.com www.thedrive.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Navy Taps BIW, Raytheon for Conventional Prompt Strike Work on Zumwalt DDGs
Replies
0
Views
243
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US Navy Will Install Hypersonic Missiles Aboard Zumwalt Destroyers Without Removing Gun Mounts
Replies
0
Views
351
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Viet
U.S. aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam as Western allies stage war games
Replies
5
Views
376
vi-va
vi-va
F-22Raptor
Reagan Carrier Group and amphib assault ship Tripoli armed with F-35s operating near Taiwan
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
3K
Han Patriot
H
Zarvan
HII Lays Keel Of 4th DDG 51 Flight III Destroyer
Replies
0
Views
341
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom