US warplanes’ presence ‘chance for PLA to train for electronic warfare’

the US has no advantage in the region, and the Trump administration is incapable of planning a major military conflict with China

the aircraft carrier is slow and easy to spot, while warplanes are more flexible and can leave the region immediately

This is why the mainland is becoming more confident and determined to defend its core interests and sovereignty despite US military presence in the region

Having the US Air Force serve as a 'simulated enemy' in a drill helps the PLA prepare for actual combat