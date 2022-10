USS Gerald R. Ford departs for its first major deployment - Naval News The lead ship of the US Navy’s newest class of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), departed today from Norfolk, Virginia, on its first major deployment.

“This historic service-retained deployment is an opportunity for the U.S. Navy to come together with other members of the NATO Alliance to exercise and train together within the Atlantic and its littorals while testing out advanced technologies on the first new class of U.S. aircraft carrier in more than 40 years”



Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, US 2nd Fleet commander

“This deployment is an opportunity to push the ball further down the field and demonstrate the advantage that Ford and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 bring to the future of naval aviation, to the region and to our Allies and partners,”



Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12

The carrier’s planned leaving date for Monday October 3 was postponed the day before due to weather conditions. The carrier is scheduled to deploy next year in support of regional combatant commanders.USSis conducting what the US Navy calls a “service-retained” deployment, meaning it is operating by the authority of the chief of naval operations under command and control of the U.S. 2nd Fleet, rather than under the command and control of a regional combatant commander under the Global Force Management Concept (GFMC).Speaking to reporters on September 26, Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander of the US 2nd Fleet said that CSG 12, which thecarrier is leading, will range throughout the Atlantic Ocean operating with navies of allied and partner nations.The deployment would provide theCSG commander, highlighted the commander of the US 2nd Fleet during the media phone conference.Units and aircraft from eight allied and partner nations will operate with the CSG 12 including assets from Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain and Sweden. The CSG includes 17 ships and one submarine.TheCarrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) deployment include Carrier Strike Group (CSG 12), Carrier Air Wing 8 (CVW 8) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2. Deploying with the group will be Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS(CG 60); the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS(DDG 61), USS(DDG 74), and USS(DDG 116); the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC(WMSL 753); the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS(T-AO 188), and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS(T-AKE 5).Dwyer said.While deployed, theCSG will conduct group steaming, air defence exercises, maritime domain awareness, long-range maritime strikes, distributed maritime operations, antisubmarine warfare exercises, as well as naval integration, Dwyer said.All eight squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Eight, comprising F-18 E/F Super Hornets, E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes and EA-18G Growlers along with MH-60 Sierra and MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters, will be onboard for the deployment but some will not be at full strength in terms of numbers of aircraft.Dwyer explained.he specified.